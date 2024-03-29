Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s Rs 250 Crore New Bungalow To Be In Daughter Raha Kapoor’s Name: Report

The source further added that Ranbir Kapoor, who is deeply in love with his daughter Raha Kapoor, is expected to name the bungalow in her name, which would make the little one the richest star kid in the B-Town. Not to miss, apart from the massive bungalow, Alia and Ranbir own four flats in the Bandra area with a worth of more than Rs 60 crore.