Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s Rs 250 Crore New Bungalow To Be In Daughter Raha Kapoor’s Name: Report

Recently, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor were clicked inspecting their under-construction bungalow situated in Mumbai's Bandra. Now as per a report in Bollywood Life, Ranbir 'will name the bungalow' in his and Alia's daughter Raha Kapoor's name. If it is indeed true, this will make the one-year old Raha the 'youngest and richest star kid' in Bollywood.
According to the report, the bungalow cost Ranbir and family around Rs 250 crore, and the house is the 'most expensive' celebrity bungalow in Mumbai. It will reportedly beat Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat and Amitabh Bachchan’s Jalsa as well.
The portal quoted a source as saying, “Ranbir and Alia are both equally investing their hard-earned money to make their dream house. The house will cost more than Rs 250 crore once it’s all done. And this will become the most expensive bungalow in the Mumbai area compared with Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat and Amitabh Bachchan’s Jalsa."
The source further added that Ranbir Kapoor, who is deeply in love with his daughter Raha Kapoor, is expected to name the bungalow in her name, which would make the little one the richest star kid in the B-Town. Not to miss, apart from the massive bungalow, Alia and Ranbir own four flats in the Bandra area with a worth of more than Rs 60 crore.
The report further mentioned that Raha's grandmother Neetu Kapoor will be the co-owner of the house since her husband, late actor Rishi Kapoor, had made sure she is ‘the half-owner of all his properties’. The report added, “Neetu herself is supremely financially stable and recently bought a lavish house worth Rs 15 crore in the Bandra area itself.”
Once the bungalow is ready, the entire Kapoor family – including Neetu – are expected to stay together under one roof. Alia and Ranbir currently live at Vastu with their daughter Raha.