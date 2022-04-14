Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding: Check Out The First Video From The Wedding Ceremony

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot on April 14 in an intimate ceremony at Kapoor’s residence. They were joined by their close family and friends. The people present for the wedding included Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Rahul Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, Randhir Kapoor, Karishma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Ayan Mukherji, Karan Johar and more.

Check out the first insight video from the wedding below:

The couple kicked off the ceremonies with mehendi on April 13. However, there was no official announcement from the couple about the wedding. Instead, Kapoor’s mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor confirmed that the wedding will happen on April 14 at Vastu while talking with the photographers, according to the Indian Express.

The couple began dating in 2017 while working on Ayan Mukherji’s ‘Brahmastra’. The couple made first appearance at actress Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception in 2018. Kapoor also confirmed his relationship with Bhatt in 2018 during a GQ interview. He also previously mentioned that if the pandemic did not happen, they would have married sooner.

While talking with Rajeev Masand in 2020, Kapoor said, “I think it (the wedding) would have already been sealed had the pandemic not hit our lives.”

During a chat with NDTV earlier on, Bhatt had said, “In my head, I am married to Ranbir. In fact, I am married to Ranbir in my head for a long time. Everything happens for a reason. Whenever we do get married, it will work out right and in a beautiful way.”