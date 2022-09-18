Ranbir Kapoor Admits He Is Very Dependent On Alia Bhatt: 'I Need To Know Her Whereabouts'

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who got married on April 14 after dating for almost five years, are currently basking on the success of 'Brahmastra: Part One Shiva', their first film together Their love story started on the sets of Brahmastra and that makes the film even more special for two of them.

During their recent interview with Navbharat Times, both Ranbir and Alia were asked if they are dependent on each other in real life as well just like their onscreen chemistry in the film. To which, Ranbir admitted to being very dependent on Alia as he always wants her to by his side, which is in stark contrast that he boasts about being very independent and detached

"I boast a lot that I am very independent and detached, but in reality, I am very dependent on her. I don’t go to the bathroom or eat if I don’t know where Alia is. It is very important for me to have her next to me. It doesn’t matter if we don’t do anything romantic or even talk but she should just sit next to me,” Ranbir says.

A couple of months ago, when Alia returned to Mumbai after completing her work in Hollywood film Heart of Stone where she shares the screen with Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot, Ranbir had come to receive his wife at the Mumbai airport..

Meanwhile, 'Brahmastra' has crossed Rs 200 crore mark worldwide gross collection. The movie also features Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Telugu superstar Nagarjuna. Shah Rukh Khan is also seen in a special cameo as Mohan Bhargava, who has a Swades connection.