Rana Daggubati To Jointly Produce Two Films With Three Producers

Pan Indian star Rana Daggubati, who is best known for his role in S.S. Rajamouli's 'Baahubali', is set to collaborate with three other producers to jointly produce two films. All four producers of the Telugu film industry - D.Suresh Babu, Rana Daggubati, Suniel Narang, and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao - made this joint announcement on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra on Wednesday.

Updated: 05 Oct 2022 1:16 pm

D.Suresh Babu's Suresh Productions, which has been in the filmmaking, distribution, and exhibition business for the last few decades, will be joining hands with the Asian Group, which happens to be the largest multiplex chain in the Telugu states.

Daggubati's own production banner, 'Spirit Media' will be a part of this group that will produce two pictures.

Sources in the industry say that the joint production ventures from the leading production houses will be high on content, production values and technicalities.

