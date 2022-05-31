Ram Charan's Fan Walks 264 Kilometers To Meet Him And Gift A Portrait Made Of Rice

Actor Ram Charan's fan, Jairaj recently demonstrated his affection for the actor in a novel way. The fan walked 264 kilometres to see Ram Charan and paid him an artistic homage by painting a portrait of him from the rice in his paddy field. He also gave Ram Charan two rice bags harvested on his farm.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Ram Charan took time out from his hectic schedule to see the enthusiastic fan at his Hyderabad home. The actor spoke with Jairaj about the image and posed for photos that quickly went viral on social media. He revealed how he came up with the idea for the star's portrait. Charan was deeply moved by his lovely gesture.

Ram Charan is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film RC15, directed by filmmaker Shankar. He was recently seen in 'Acharya' and 'RRR'.