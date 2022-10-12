Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Ram Charan Heads To Rajahmundry For Next Leg Of Shooting Of 'RC 15'

Mega power star Ram Charan has left for Rajahmundry for the next leg of the shooting of director Shankar's upcoming film, 'RC 15'.

Ram Charan
Ram Charan ZEE5

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Oct 2022 1:52 pm

Mega power star Ram Charan has left for Rajahmundry for the next leg of the shooting of director Shankar's upcoming film, 'RC 15'.

The actor was papped at the airport while on his way to Rajahmundry.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that the next schedule of the upcoming film has resumed in full swing.

Ram Charan, who has had a busy year -- both as an actor and a producer -- seemed enthusiastic to be back in action.

Kiara Advani plays the female lead opposite Ram Charan in the film, which is yet to be titled. One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, S J Suryah, too plays an important role in the film.

Apart from them, actors Jayaram, Anjali, Sunil, Srikanth, and Naveen Chandra too will be a part of this big-budget film, which is being made in multiple languages. S.S. Thaman is scoring the music for this film, which has Tirru cranking the camera.

Director Shankar is now shooting 'RC15' simultaneously with his long pending, 'Indian 2', featuring Kamal Haasan in the lead.

Related stories

Chiranjeevi To Son Ram Charan On Completing 15 Years In Films: 'Proud Of You My Boy'

Shankar Prioritizes Kamal Haasan Starrer 'Indian 2' Over Ram Charan's 'RC 15'

Tags

Art & Entertainment Ram Charan RC 15 Kiara Advani RC 15 Shooting Director Shankar S J Suryah Upcoming Movie Chennai
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

FIFA U-17 WWC: IND Hope To Get A Point Vs USA

FIFA U-17 WWC: IND Hope To Get A Point Vs USA

‘Ponniyin Selvan I’ Box Office: Mani Ratnam’s Film Breaks All Records, Crosses Rs 350 Crore Mark Globally

‘Ponniyin Selvan I’ Box Office: Mani Ratnam’s Film Breaks All Records, Crosses Rs 350 Crore Mark Globally