Rakhi Sawant Reveals Why She Separated From Husband Ritesh

Rakhi Sawant is going through a difficult time in her personal life after announcing her divorce from Ritesh. The TV celebrity has finally spoken up about her divorce and explained why she took such a drastic decision. Sawant said in an interview with ET Times that Ritesh fled their house because he doesn't want to live with her.

Sawant revealed that she and Ritesh had moved into her Mumbai home after 'Bigg Boss 15' ended. However, Ritesh abruptly packed his belongings and fled the house, claiming that he had not divorced his first wife and that he is now facing legal troubles as a result. Sawant further said that Ritesh has experienced a significant loss in his company as a result of his involvement on 'Bigg Boss 15.'

This isn't the first time Ritesh has acted inappropriately with Sawant. The viewers saw the rift between the pair and Ritesh's harsh behaviour towards Rakhi Sawant inside the 'Bigg Boss 15' home as well. Rakhi attempted to keep her relationship intact while competing on Bigg Boss. Rakhi has now taken a brave move by ending her namesake relationship.'

When asked about the reason for taking this big step, Sawant said, “After coming out of the Bigg Boss house, when I got to know that he has a wife and a kid, my heart broke. I cannot be unfair to a woman and a child. I am coming to terms with the fact that he has left me and everything has ended."'

Sawant also remembered her experience with Ritesh. Ritesh and her met online and communicated for six months. Ritesh used to email his whereabouts, bank records, and other important documents to win Sawant's trust. Ritesh proposed to Sawant after six months of conversing.

Sawant agreed since she needed a mate, and they married three years ago. Fans, on the other hand, never believed Sawant and assumed it was a marketing gimmick. Sawant persuaded Ritesh to participate in Bigg Boss 15 to make everyone believe.

Sawant and Ritesh's marriage, however, was unlawful because Ritesh never divorced his previous wife. Ritesh has a child from his first marriage as well. Ritesh had previously blamed his first wife for not leaving him.