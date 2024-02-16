Having captivated the audience with his discerning selection of films throughout his acting career, actor Rajkummar Rao is poised to leave a lasting impression once more with his upcoming movie, ‘SRI.’ Despite initially being scheduled to hit the big screens earlier, the film has experienced a delay in its release date.
On Thursday, February 15, the creators of the anticipated biopic, ‘SRI: The Inspiring Journey of Srikanth Bolla,’ revealed the highly-awaited film’s new release date. The decision to rearrange the schedule is driven by the intention to present the extraordinary life of Srikanth Bolla in a more impactful manner.
Alongside Rao, the film features a stellar cast including Alaya F in the lead role. Jyotika and Sharad Kelkar will also be contributing layers to the storytelling of this inspiring, determined journey.
The announcement of the release date for ‘SRI’ has stirred excitement among fans, who are eagerly looking forward to experiencing Srikanth Bholla’s remarkable journey on the silver screen. T-Series took to its social media handles to make the announcement. Check it out here:
The plot of the film revolves around the titular character, Srikanth Bolla, an industrial, who fearlessly pursued his aspirations despite facing visual impairment. From encountering formidable challenges right from a young age to navigating a prolonged legal battle with the state to pursue the science stream after completing class 10, Srikanth’s journey moved forward through sheer resilience. Undeterred by obstacles, he not only excelled in his tenth and twelfth standard board exams but also became the first international blind student to enroll at the esteemed Massachusetts Institute of Technology, USA. Post his graduation, the ambitious entrepreneur opted to return to India, founding Bollant Industries, a company specializing in Areca-based products.
Helmed by Tushar Hiranandani, the awe-inspiring film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar & Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani.