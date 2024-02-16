The plot of the film revolves around the titular character, Srikanth Bolla, an industrial, who fearlessly pursued his aspirations despite facing visual impairment. From encountering formidable challenges right from a young age to navigating a prolonged legal battle with the state to pursue the science stream after completing class 10, Srikanth’s journey moved forward through sheer resilience. Undeterred by obstacles, he not only excelled in his tenth and twelfth standard board exams but also became the first international blind student to enroll at the esteemed Massachusetts Institute of Technology, USA. Post his graduation, the ambitious entrepreneur opted to return to India, founding Bollant Industries, a company specializing in Areca-based products.