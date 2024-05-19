Rajkummar Rao Recalls He Lost A Film 'Overnight' To A Star Kid, Says It Was 'Unfair'

Rajkummar Rao is currently basking in the success of ‘Srikanth.’ The actor shared the screen with Jyotika and played the role of the visually impaired industrialist – Srikanth Bolla. Amidst this success, the actor is gearing up for the release of his next film ‘Mr. And Mrs Mahi’. In a recent interview, the actor recalled how he lost a film to another actor who happened to be a star kid.
In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Karan Johar talked about how celebrities who do not have any connection within Bollywood claim that they feel ‘victimized’ and losing roles. He mentioned how those celebrities allege that they missed out on roles because they did not attend parties. Johar said, “Sometimes they are using it as a tool to make headlines. Immensely successful people are saying, ‘Oh I felt victimized like an outsider and lost the opportunity to a star kid'. Somebody is saying, 'I didn’t attend a party, so I didn't get a role.' I don't know at which party there have been transactions for films.”
Replying to Johar’s statements, Rajkummar Rao recalled his early days in Mumbai. He talked about how he was told that he had to attend parties to make contacts. He added that while he did not mind networking with people, attending parties just to make contacts felt transactional to him. He also recalled how he lost a film to a star kid.
Rao said, “But having said that, I was supposed to do a film, but then suddenly I was not in that film overnight. Somebody who is known and happened to be a star kid got that part. In my mind, I think it was not fair. Just because you can control things, you know people, you can make some calls, it is being unfair. That film never got made eventually. That guy was an insider, but he could have also been an outsider who is successful and could do the same to you.”
While the actor did not take names, he mentioned that the film never materialized. On the work front, he will be next seen in ‘Mr. And Mrs. Mahi.’ He is also working on ‘Stree 2’ and ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.’