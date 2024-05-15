‘Srikanth’ Box Office Collection Day 5: Rajkummar Rao Film Performs Well, Earns Rs 15 Crore In India

Tushar Hiranandani’s biographical film ‘Srikanth’, which stars Rajkummar Rao, Jyothika and Alaya F in the lead roles, has been performing well despite it entering its first week at the box office. The film passed the crucial Monday test, and has now managed to remain steady at the box office with consistent earnings for two consecutive days.
On its fifth day in cinemas on Tuesday, the film earned an India nett collection of Rs 1.65 crore, as per early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk. With the latest numbers, the film's total domestic nett now stands at Rs 15 crore, while its global gross stands at Rs 17.5 crore.
Coming to its occupancy, the film achieved an overall occupancy rate of 10.80 per cent in Hindi on Tuesday. While the morning shows started with a 6.81 per cent occupancy, it increased up to 10.34 per cent in the afternoon. It was followed by 10.85 per cent in the evening, and reached its maximum to 15.18 per cent at night.
‘Srikanth’ is based on the life of Srikanth Bolla, a visually-impaired industrialist, who emerged as the founder of Bollant Industries. The film marked Rajkummar’s return to the silver screen since he starred in Anubhav Sinha’s social drama ‘Bheed’ early last year.
At the trailer launch of the film, Rajkummar Rao had said, “As an actor, I look forward to playing a character that is as challenging as it can get. This film is not about Srikanth being visually impaired, so we don’t focus on that. I spent a lot of time with Srikanth and asked some very personal questions. As an actor, it is now my job on how much I borrow from him and how much I bring him into my life. It is an aspirational story, and I wanted to portray reality on screen,” adding, “My art is too spiritual and meditative for me. I love it immensely to corrupt it with any kind of cheat codes.”