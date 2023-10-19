Rajkummar Rao, Piyush Mishra Attend The Launch Of Mukesh Chhabra’s 7th Edition Theatre Festival Khidkiyaan

Casting director and actor Mukesh Chhabra's 7th edition of the Theatre Festival 'Khidkiyaan' kicked off today in Mumbai, marking a celebration of talent and artistic expression. The opening ceremony was attended by Imtiaz Ali, Rajkummar Rao and Piyush Mishra.

Founder Mukesh Chhabra, in a statement, spoke about the Khidkiyaan Theatre Festival: "At MCCC (Mukesh Chhabra Casting Company), we take immense pride and excitement in presenting the seventh edition of Khidkiyaan. This festival is very close to my heart, serving as a perfect platform to showcase and celebrate talent. It also provides aspiring students of cinema with a unique opportunity to interact with eminent personalities from our film fraternity."

The festival promises a captivating journey through the world of theatre, acting as a melting pot of artistic expression and a stepping stone for emerging talents. As the curtains rise on this edition, it sets the stage for a week-long celebration of creativity, collaboration, and the magic of storytelling.