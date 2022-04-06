Wednesday, Apr 06, 2022
Rajinikanth’s Wife Latha Rajinikanth To Produce Singles

Superstar Rajinikanth's wife Latha Rajinikanth has collaborated with producer Prena Arora and the two have already shot their first music video. They are working on three more.

Rajinikanth and wife Latha Rajinikanth Credit: DTNext

Updated: 06 Apr 2022 11:05 am

Superstar Rajinikanth's wife Latha Rajinikanth will soon be producing singles. She has already tied up with producer Prerna Arora for the same.

According to the Times of India, the shoot for one music single has already been completed. It is titled 'Numa' and has been shot in Goa. The other three will be shot in Chennai from April 12. They are titled 'Aankhon Aankhon Mein', 'Azhagu' and 'Kannal Peginaal'. Latha Rajinikanth’s company We Studios will present the singles while she will be the creative mentor for these.

Latha Rajinikanth’s met Arora when she was working with her daughter Aishwaryaa. The two collaborated on some music singles. Talking about working with Latha Rajinikanth, Arora said that it is a wonderful experience. “Latha ji is a very sweet, kind and humble lady," said Arora was quoted as saying in the news report. In fact, there is news that Arora and Latha Rajinikanth might even co-produce a film, however, there is no confirmation of the same right now. 

Arora added that she feels lucky to be associating with Latha Rajinikanth and is confident that the songs will impart a great message to the audience as well. “Latha ji is a powerful symbolic icon, who is very passionate about her work. I am honoured to associate with her and get creatively mentored by her. She has got into every nitty-gritty associated with the singles. The songs will have a strong message."

Latha Rajinikanth’s association with music goes way back. She has worked as a playback singer in Tamil cinema and has also been a film producer. She has sung songs for films such as 'Tik Tik Tik' (1981), 'Anbulla Rajinikanth' (1984). In fact,  'Rajini 25' (1999), a musical album made to celebrate Rajinikanth's 25 years in movies, also has her integral contribution. As for films, Latha Rajinikanth has produced two films - 'Maaveeran' (1986) and 'Valli' (1993).

