Rajinikanth's Daughter, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth Rushed To The Hospital Again

Superstar Rajinikanth’s daughter, filmmaker Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth was hospitalised after suffering from fever and vertigo. She revealed through her Instagram post, "Life before covid and post covid ...Back again in the hospital experiencing fever and vertigo and what not (sic)."

Thanking the doctor who has been treating her, the filmmaker wrote, "But when you get to meet one of the most beautiful inspiring motivational dynamic doctors to come and spend time with you...It doesn't feel that bad doctor Prithika Chary! What a start to women's day eve for me to meet with you. Honour ma'am (sic)."

Last month she was tested Covid-19 positive and was admitted to a hospital. She posted a picture of herself from the hospital and she wrote in her caption, "Tested positive even after all precautions...Got admitted... Please mask up get vaccinated and be safe... Bring it on 2022! We'll see what more is that you have in store for me (sic)."

In January 2022, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth announced her separation from her husband, actor Dhanush, in a joint statement that read, "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other... The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate... Dhanush and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with it (sic)."

She accompanied the statement with a caption that read: "No caption needed...only your understanding n your love necessary (sic)."

The couple worked together in ‘3’. The psychological thriller featured a song called ‘Kolaveri Di’, which became insanely popular all over social media.