Art & Entertainment

Rajeev Khandelwal Had Just 30 Minutes To Master Steps Of The Song 'Lucky Lover'

Actor Rajeev Khandelwal mastered the steps of the song “Lucky Lover” in just 30 minutes and said that he had to look “lame” in the track.

I
IANS
March 7, 2024
March 7, 2024
       
Instagram
Rajeev Khandelwal Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actor Rajeev Khandelwal mastered the steps of the song “Lucky Lover” in just 30 minutes and said that he had to look “lame” in the track.

Rajeev said: “I felt Lucky Lover was such a lame thing and I had to do an impromptu dance on it because it is Armaan’s hook step. The funniest part was that I had to look lame in the song. The takeaway of that song was that I should look lame.”

The actor, who is joined by Emraan Hashmi, Mahima Makwana with Mouni Roy, Rajeev Khandelwal, Shriya Saran, Vishal Vashishtha, Neeraj Madhav, Vijay Raaz and Naseeruddin Shah, revealed the reason why he was just given 30 mins.

“People should cringe looking at me because Armaan is so full of himself. So for that reason, the song and the choreography was given to me just about half an hour before we went for so I could not prepare myself and the steps looked natural,” he said.

‘Showtime’ will be released on Friday on Disney+ Hotstar.

Tags

Rajeev Khandelwal

Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement