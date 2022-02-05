Saturday, Feb 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Raj Kundra Transfers Rs 38.5-Crore Worth Apartments To Shilpa Shetty

Businessman Raj Kundra facing charges in a pornography case, has transferred five luxury apartments in Mumbai's Juhu neighbourhood to his wife, actress Shilpa Shetty-Kundra, estimated to be valuing around Rs 38.5 crore.

Raj Kundra Transfers Rs 38.5-Crore Worth Apartments To Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra flickr

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Feb 2022 5:28 pm

Businessman Ripu Sudan Kundra better known as Raj Kundra, Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty's husband has transferred five luxury apartments in Juhu area in Mumbai to his wife. These apartments on the first floor of bungalow 'Kinara', their current residence, on Gandhi Gram Road.

The apartments are nearly 6,000 square feet in size, and the stamp duty for the transfer was Rs 1.92 crore. The transfer deed's documentation was completed on January 21 and it was registered on January 24.

The actor has also had the entire stilt car parking transferred to her name, according to documents obtained through Zapkey.com, a website that aggregates publicly available property registration data.

The ready reckoner value of these properties stands at Rs 25.33 crore. The documents show that these apartments are both Shetty and Kundra’s current residential address.

The actress is currently seen on the show 'India's Got Talent' as a judge on the panel.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bollywood Actor/Actress Raj Kundra Pornography
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Art & Entertainment

Nora Fatehi Reveals Why Her Instagram Account Was Deleted

Nora Fatehi Reveals Why Her Instagram Account Was Deleted

Ileana D’Cruz Deletes Apps That Made Her Look ‘Slimmer’

Hrithik Roshan Seen Holding Hands With Rumoured Girlfriend Saba Sultan Azad

Happy Birthday Abhishek Bachchan: 5 Times When Junior Bachchan Had Audiences In Splits With His Comic Timing

Actors Who Got Injured On Movie Sets

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Indian cricketers warm up during a practice session ahead of their first one day international cricket match against West Indies, in Ahmedabad. India and West Indies will play three one day cricket match in Ahmedabad from February 6.

IND Vs WI: Indian Cricket Team Trains Ahead Of West Indies ODIs

The statues of the British monarchs and the officials of the Raj stand as relics from the colonial past at the Coronation Park in Delhi. Besides the 21-metre-tall sandstone obelisk commemorating King George V, there are statues of King Edward V. and several viceroys and Governor-Generals, like Lord Hardinge, Lord Willingdon, Lord Irwin and Lord Chelmsford.

Coronation Park: Where The Statues Of The Raj Rest In Ruins

Chinese players celebrate after they beat Japan in the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 in Pune.

AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022: China, South Korea Set Up Final Date

Arif Mohd Khan, of India, carries his country's flag during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 Opening Ceremony - In Pics

Exile Tibetans shout slogans as they march towards Chinese embassy during a protest against Beijing Winter Olympic Games in New Delhi.

Tibetans Protest Against Beijing Winter Olympic Games