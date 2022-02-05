Raj Kundra Transfers Rs 38.5-Crore Worth Apartments To Shilpa Shetty

Businessman Ripu Sudan Kundra better known as Raj Kundra, Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty's husband has transferred five luxury apartments in Juhu area in Mumbai to his wife. These apartments on the first floor of bungalow 'Kinara', their current residence, on Gandhi Gram Road.

The apartments are nearly 6,000 square feet in size, and the stamp duty for the transfer was Rs 1.92 crore. The transfer deed's documentation was completed on January 21 and it was registered on January 24.

The actor has also had the entire stilt car parking transferred to her name, according to documents obtained through Zapkey.com, a website that aggregates publicly available property registration data.

The ready reckoner value of these properties stands at Rs 25.33 crore. The documents show that these apartments are both Shetty and Kundra’s current residential address.

The actress is currently seen on the show 'India's Got Talent' as a judge on the panel.