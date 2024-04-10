In a conversation with India Today, Raghu Ram revealed that he quit ‘Roadies’ for two reasons. He revealed that he had started having conflicts with MTV and also talked about how the show impacted his personal life, including his mental health, physical health, and marriage. He said, “I was done. I was fed up. I walked away at the peak of it for two reasons. One was because MTV wanted to make the show a certain way, which I did not agree with. Till 10 seasons, I had pretty much a free hand. But in the 9th-10th seasons, I found myself coming into conflict with MTV, because they wanted a certain populist kind of angle to it.”