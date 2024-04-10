Raghu Ram became a household name when he started judging the MTV show – ‘Roadies.’ He judged the show along with his twin brother Rajiv Lakshman. The duo was known for getting into the skin of the contestants and grilling them at the auditions. In a recent interview, Raghu revealed why he quit the show. He said that he quit ‘Roadies’ because it had started to impact his personal life.
In a conversation with India Today, Raghu Ram revealed that he quit ‘Roadies’ for two reasons. He revealed that he had started having conflicts with MTV and also talked about how the show impacted his personal life, including his mental health, physical health, and marriage. He said, “I was done. I was fed up. I walked away at the peak of it for two reasons. One was because MTV wanted to make the show a certain way, which I did not agree with. Till 10 seasons, I had pretty much a free hand. But in the 9th-10th seasons, I found myself coming into conflict with MTV, because they wanted a certain populist kind of angle to it.”
Raghu continued, “The second thing that was happening was, personally, my life was going through a lot of upheavals because of 'Roadies' and because of the surrounding craze. My marriage was suffering. Ultimately, I got divorced. My mental health, my physical health, and everything else was just crazy. I needed to take a step away. So, I stopped, and I'm glad I did. Not one day have I regretted walking away.”
He revealed that he has not watched a single episode of ‘Roadies’ since he left the show. He was earlier married to Sugandha Garg. They had tied the knot in 2006 but they parted ways in 2018. Following this, he is now married to Natalie Di Luccio since 2018.