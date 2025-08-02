Raanjhanaa re-released with AI-generated "happy ending"
Retitled Ambikapathy, the Tamil version had a theatrical re-release on August 1, 2025
Dhanush's character Kundan comes back to life in the AI-altered version
Filmmaker Aanand L Rai's 2013 romantic drama Raanjhanaa re-released with an AI-altered "happy" ending, which has possibly happened for the first time in a film, leaving Rai disappointed and devastated. Retitled Ambikapathy, the Tamil version had a theatrical re-release on August 1, 2025. The re-edited version was released by production house Eros International without Rai’s permission. He has strongly condemned the AI version of his film and called it "deeply upsetting" in an Instagram post. The director also said neither he nor his team was consulted before the re-release.
Eros collaborated with Upswing Entertainment to reach the Tamil market for promotions of the re-release of the Tamil version of Raanjhanaa.
In the original, Kundan (Dhanush) is rushed to a hospital after being shot, and he dies in the ICU. In the AI-modified version, he is alive, lying on a bed. Sonam's Zoya looks at Dhanush, and he is seen opening his eyes and sits up on the bed. Bindiya (Swara Bhasker) and Murari (Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub) shed happy tears, seeing their friend coming back to life.
The AI-generated ending of Sonam Kapoor and Dhanush starrer has left netizens divided. A video from a theatre has gone viral, where fans are seen cheering at the climax. It was a cathartic moment for Dhanush's fans. Some users said that the new climax has "ripped the soul" of the original. Makers also received criticism for ruining the masterpiece.
Netizens' reactions to Raanjhanaa's AI-altered ending
Raanjhanaa was written by Himanshu Sharma. It also starred Abhay Deol. A standalone sequel, Tere Ishk Mein, starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, will arrive in theatres on November 28, 2025. Directed by Rai, the film marks Dhanush and Sanon's first project together.