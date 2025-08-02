Filmmaker Aanand L Rai's 2013 romantic drama Raanjhanaa re-released with an AI-altered "happy" ending, which has possibly happened for the first time in a film, leaving Rai disappointed and devastated. Retitled Ambikapathy, the Tamil version had a theatrical re-release on August 1, 2025. The re-edited version was released by production house Eros International without Rai’s permission. He has strongly condemned the AI version of his film and called it "deeply upsetting" in an Instagram post. The director also said neither he nor his team was consulted before the re-release.