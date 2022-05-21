Actor R Madhavan recently said that he has not earned anything in the past four years as a result of his upcoming film, 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect,' as well as the pandemic.

The actor, whose picture 'Rocketry' opened at the 75th Cannes Film Festival on May 19, said in an interview that he didn't make any money during the two years of COVID and was busy shooting the film prior to that, according to a report in Times Of India.

He said that the only thing keeping him alive is the one-time gamble he took on OTT to keep the fires blazing. The actor was a part of the online series 'Decoupled.' Madhavan remarked that his most recent film was 'Vikram Vedha,' thus there is always apprehension.

'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former ISRO scientist and aerospace engineer who was embroiled in a spy controversy and wrongfully accused of espionage. The film is set to be released in theatres on July 1, 2022.

The film, directed by Madhavan, will feature special cameos by actors Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya. 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' was shot in various languages at the same time, including Hindi, Tamil, and English, and will be released in Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.