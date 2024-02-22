R Madhavan Calls Ajay Devgn The 'Real Singham' Of Bollywood

Actor R. Madhavan, who shares the screen with Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn in the upcoming film 'Shaitaan', has called his co-star the "Real Singham" of film industry.

'The Railway Men' actor lauded Ajay for his selfless nature and said that he has been a huge fan of him but after working with Ajay, his respect for the actor soared to greater heights courtesy his work ethics.