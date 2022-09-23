Friday, Sep 23, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

R. Balki’s ‘Chup: Revenge of The Artist’ Makes Right Noise On Social Media

The early reviews of the film say that the thriller genre has found a new worthy entrant from Bollywood

Screening of film Chup
Screening of film Chup Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Sep 2022 9:52 am

Dulquer Salmaan and Sunny Deol starrer  R Balki's directorial ‘Chup: Revenge of The Artist’ has been holding fan screenings in 10 cities across India. Now, fans have been showering praises on the film for being ‘mind-blowing thriller’ and ‘engaging’

The early reviews of the film say that the thriller genre has found a new worthy entrant from Bollywood. The film tells the story of a disgruntled artiste, who turns into a serial killer after his work is singularly panned by the critics. The artiste in the film goes on a killing spree as he murders the critics and as a signature, leaves a 'star' mark on their bodies resembling the number of stars that critics often give to films or shows.

Some social media users said that Chup is Dulquer Salmaan's best performance so far.

"Its a brilliant film! This film is an Edge of the Seat Gripping Crime Thriller! Dulquer you are just fabulous as always! You nailed it! I love you Dulquer! I highly recommend this movie (sic),” wrote a user.

Another one added, "Mind-blowing thriller film. Something very new with RAW and intense scenes Fabulous performance by @dulQuer It was a pleasure to watch him again after a wonderful film #SitaRamam Happy to see  @iamsunnydeol sir back in form Must watch (sic)."

Here's what they wrote:


The serial killer thriller stars Dulquer Salmaan, fresh off his success in Sita Ramam. The film, to be released on September 23, has been co-produced by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Anil Naidu, Dr Jayantilal Gada (PEN Studios), and Gauri Shinde. The original story is by R. Balki, the screenplay and dialogues have been co-written by Balki, critic-turned-writer Raja Sen, and Rishi Virmani.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Dulquer Salmaan R Balki Sunny Deol Entertainment Indian Cinema Bollywood Bollywood Actor Southern Stars Mumbai
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IND-W Aim For Rare Series Win In ENG

IND-W Aim For Rare Series Win In ENG

Rape Scenes: From Glorification To Sensitive Portrayal, How Hindi Cinema Has Travelled A Long Way

Rape Scenes: From Glorification To Sensitive Portrayal, How Hindi Cinema Has Travelled A Long Way