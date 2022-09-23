Dulquer Salmaan and Sunny Deol starrer R Balki's directorial ‘Chup: Revenge of The Artist’ has been holding fan screenings in 10 cities across India. Now, fans have been showering praises on the film for being ‘mind-blowing thriller’ and ‘engaging’



The early reviews of the film say that the thriller genre has found a new worthy entrant from Bollywood. The film tells the story of a disgruntled artiste, who turns into a serial killer after his work is singularly panned by the critics. The artiste in the film goes on a killing spree as he murders the critics and as a signature, leaves a 'star' mark on their bodies resembling the number of stars that critics often give to films or shows.



Some social media users said that Chup is Dulquer Salmaan's best performance so far.



"Its a brilliant film! This film is an Edge of the Seat Gripping Crime Thriller! Dulquer you are just fabulous as always! You nailed it! I love you Dulquer! I highly recommend this movie (sic),” wrote a user.



Another one added, "Mind-blowing thriller film. Something very new with RAW and intense scenes Fabulous performance by @dulQuer It was a pleasure to watch him again after a wonderful film #SitaRamam Happy to see @iamsunnydeol sir back in form Must watch (sic)."

Here's what they wrote:

#Chup #ChupReview

4/5 🌟🌟🌟🌟

Mind-blowing thriller film. Something very new with RAW and intense scenes 🔥

Fabulous performance by @dulQuer. ❣️ It was a pleasure to watch him again after a wonderful film #SitaRamam

Happy to see @iamsunnydeol sir back in form 💪

Must watch 👍 — Believer (@Believer2202) September 20, 2022

EXCELLENT REVIEWS for #Chup 🔥👏👏#ChupPublicFreeView -

It was an excellent decision from the makers 👏 @dulQuer REPEATING THE MAGIC after #SitaRamam as per the early reviews... Looking forward to the FDFS... #DulquerSalmaan #RBalki — AB George (@AbGeorge_) September 20, 2022

@dulQuer on a roll!#Chup getting excellent reviews 👏🏻!



What he has achieved till date is a dream for any of his contemporaries in Malayalam!



Superstar Dulquer Salmaan 👊🏻! pic.twitter.com/JdtNF8sza6 — കടയാടി തമ്പി 🍾🥂 (@Thampi_Kadayadi) September 20, 2022



The serial killer thriller stars Dulquer Salmaan, fresh off his success in Sita Ramam. The film, to be released on September 23, has been co-produced by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Anil Naidu, Dr Jayantilal Gada (PEN Studios), and Gauri Shinde. The original story is by R. Balki, the screenplay and dialogues have been co-written by Balki, critic-turned-writer Raja Sen, and Rishi Virmani.