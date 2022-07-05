Tuesday, Jul 05, 2022
Quentin Tarantino, Wife Daniella Welcome Second Child

Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino and his wife, model Daniella, have become parents to a baby girl.

Quentin Tarantino Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Jul 2022 4:36 pm

The couple, who also share two-year-old son Leo, welcomed their second child on Saturday. 

"Daniella and Quentin Tarantino are happy to announce that Daniella gave birth to their baby girl on July 2, 2022, a little sister to Leo, their first child," they said in a statement issued to People magazine. 

Tarantino, 59, and Daniella, 38, had announced in February that they were expecting their second child.

The duo started dating after meeting in 2009 when the director was promoting his film "Inglorious Basterds". They got engaged in June 2017 and married in November 2018. Their son Leo was born in February 2020. 

[With Inputs From PTI]

