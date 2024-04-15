'Queen Of Tears' Actor Kim Soo-hyun Skips Father Kim Chung-hoon's Wedding Ceremony; Here's Why

But what’s surprising is that the actor skipped the joyous celebration of his father’s union. Kim Chung-hoon’s agency revealed that an intimate wedding ceremony took place on April 13 at his residence in Gangnam, Seoul. The singer and his wife wished for a quiet and peaceful ceremony, leading Kim Soo-hyun to opt out. Reportedly, the actor had already discussed this with his father. Considering his significant popularity, the decision to abstain from the wedding seemed like the right choice for the family’s wishes.