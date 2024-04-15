'Queen Of Tears' Actor Kim Soo-hyun Skips Father Kim Chung-hoon's Wedding Ceremony; Here's Why

Renowned actor Kim Soo-hyun stands out as one of South Korea’s leading stars, and his popularity is no joke. He currently headlines the highly-acclaimed ‘Queen of Tears,’ which has been winning hearts of fans globally. Interestingly, his father, Kim Chung-hoon, who is a popular singer of the 1980s, recently tied the knot in a private ceremony with his long-time partner. Although the couple had quietly married some time ago, they had never formally celebrated their union.
The wedding ceremony was graced by the likes of veteran trot singer Kim Bum-ryong, who sang the congratulatory song as well as broadcaster Jo Young-gu, who took over the hosting duties for the event.
But what’s surprising is that the actor skipped the joyous celebration of his father’s union. Kim Chung-hoon’s agency revealed that an intimate wedding ceremony took place on April 13 at his residence in Gangnam, Seoul. The singer and his wife wished for a quiet and peaceful ceremony, leading Kim Soo-hyun to opt out. Reportedly, the actor had already discussed this with his father. Considering his significant popularity, the decision to abstain from the wedding seemed like the right choice for the family’s wishes.
Unfortunately, the joyous wedding news provoked a wave of discontent among Kim Soo-hyun’s huge fan-base. Fans expressed frustration and disappointment towards Kim Chung-hoon, accusing him of leveraging his son’s fame for personal gain.
According to a report by Allkpop, the actor and the singer are not close. Following a divorce, Kim Chung-hoon was reportedly very absent from his son’s life. However, he did try to reconnect with the ‘It’s Okay to Not Be Okay’ actor after his discharge from mandatory military service in 2019. However, the nature of their relationship currently is not known.
On the professional front, Kim Soo-hyun is filming for ‘Queen of Tears,’ which has gone on to become the second highest-rated drama in tvN history. As for Kim Chung-hoon, he was the lead vocalist of the rock band, Seven Dolphins, and then made his official solo debut in 2009, and is still active.