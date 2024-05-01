'Pushpa Pushpa' Song: Allu Arjun Stuns With His Swag And Charm In The First Single From 'Pushpa 2'

The lyrical video shows Allu Arjun's iconic character Pushpa Raj, who is full of swag and attitude. The massy song is composed by Devi Sri Prasad and has been croond by singers like Nakash Aziz, Mika Singh, Deepak Blue, Vijay Prakash, Ranjith Govind and Timir Biswas. It has catchy beats and foot-tapping lyrics and will surely get you grooving. Songs like 'Srivalli' and 'Oo Antava' among others from the first instalment had become chartbusters. We are sure 'Pushpa Pushpa' will become a party anthem and will be an instant hit among music lovers.