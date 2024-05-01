'Pushpa Pushpa' Song: Allu Arjun Stuns With His Swag And Charm In The First Single From 'Pushpa 2'

After the massive success of 'Pushpa: The Rise', makers are all geared up for the second instalment, 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'. The teaser of Allu Arjun starrer was released recently and it took the internet by storm. Today, on the occasion of Mahasrashtra Day, May 1, 'Pushpa' makers unveiled the first single from the film. It is titled 'Pushpa Pushpa'. The lyrical video is released in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam apart from Telugu.
The lyrical video shows Allu Arjun's iconic character Pushpa Raj, who is full of swag and attitude. The massy song is composed by Devi Sri Prasad and has been croond by singers like Nakash Aziz, Mika Singh, Deepak Blue, Vijay Prakash, Ranjith Govind and Timir Biswas. It has catchy beats and foot-tapping lyrics and will surely get you grooving. Songs like 'Srivalli' and 'Oo Antava' among others from the first instalment had become chartbusters. We are sure 'Pushpa Pushpa' will become a party anthem and will be an instant hit among music lovers.
Advertisement
'Pushpa Pushpa' song gives us glimpses from the prequel. Then we see the grand visuals of Pushpa Raj and also by the end of the song, we get to hear a new punchline of the film. Allu Arjun's character is heard saying, "Hargiz jhukega nahin saala''. The first part had the iconic punchline, ''Jhukega nahin saala''.
'Pushpa 2': The Rule' has been creating a lot of excitement among fans. The leaked pics of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna from the film's sets have doubled the excitement among the moviegoers. Reportedly, ‘Pushpa 2’ has been made on a whopping budget of Rs 500 crore.
Advertisement
'Pushpa: The Rise', which released worldwide in 2021 was a huge blockbuster at the box office. Allu Arjun's new avatar from the sequel has created a huge anticipation among fans. Directed by Sukumar, the pan-India action drama is all set to hit the screens on August 15.