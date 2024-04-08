Art & Entertainment

‘Pushpa’ Actor Allu Arjun Celebrates 42nd Birthday, Greets A Sea Of Fans Outside His Hyderabad Home At Midnight

Allu Arjun’s fans gathered outside his home at midnight for a celebration on the occasion of the actor’s 42nd birthday.

Advertisement

X
Allu Arjun greets fans outside his home Photo: X
info_icon

Actor Allu Arjun turned 42 on April 8 and to mark the occasion, a sea of fans waited outside his home in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, at midnight to celebrate it with the star. The fans gathered to catch a glimpse of their favourite actor, and even wished him on the special day. 

Over the years, Allu Arjun and his family members meet fans outside their home on special occasions. It has become customary now. Hence, this year too, his fans were not disappointed when the ‘Pushpa’ actor walked out of his home a few minutes past midnight. He greeted all his fans and even thanked them for all the love.

Advertisement

In the videos, now viral on social media, Allu Arjun is seen standing near his home’s fence as he greets the crowd who cheered him on. In some videos, one can see that the whole street was filled by fans, who were waiting to wish him on his birthday. Watch it here:

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Allu’s birthday, the teaser of his much-awaited film, Sukumar’s ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’, will be released on Monday. On Sunday evening, the makers had unveiled a special poster featuring the actor and teased the fans about the film’s teaser launch at 11:07 AM on Monday. In the new poster, Allu’s character Pushpa Raj is sitting on a throne with several people standing behind him. It was captioned as, "He has risen above all the odds. And now, he is coming to RULE . #Pushpa2TheRuleTeaser out tomorrow at 11:07 am. #PushpaMassJaathara #HappyBirthdayAlluArjun #Pushpa2TheRule Grand Release Worldwide on 15th AUG 2024.”

Advertisement

Over the last few days, the makers have been sharing assets from the film, and one poster Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli was also released on her birthday on April 5. Allu and Rashmika have been shooting for ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ for some time now. The film will also feature Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Dhananjaya and others. ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ will be released on August 15 this year, and is a sequel to the 2021 hit ‘Pushpa: The Rise’. It is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Allu Arjun Birthday Special: 5 Best Dance Numbers Of The 'Pushpa' Star
  2. Amit Trivedi Birthday Special: 7 Top Tracks Of The Singer To Listen On Loop
  3. Sports World LIVE: Rhodes Ends Roman's Reign At WrestleMania, Crowned New Undisputed WWE Champion
  4. 'Vettaiyan': Rajinikanth's Action Flick To Have A Theatrical Release This October, Check Out New Poster
  5. Lok Sabha Election 2024: In UP, A Two-Way Fight Between Caste And 'Development'
  6. The Evolution of Samajwadi Party: From Anti-Congress Roots to Joining INDIA Bloc
  7. Elections 2024 LIVE: PM To Kickstart BJP's Maharashtra Campaign Today; BJP, Oppn Clash Over Kharge's Kashmir Remark, WB NIA Team Attack
  8. MS Dhoni Hits Right Notes, Croons 'Bole Jo Koyal' In New Ad To Leave Internet Amused