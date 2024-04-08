Actor Allu Arjun turned 42 on April 8 and to mark the occasion, a sea of fans waited outside his home in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, at midnight to celebrate it with the star. The fans gathered to catch a glimpse of their favourite actor, and even wished him on the special day.
Over the years, Allu Arjun and his family members meet fans outside their home on special occasions. It has become customary now. Hence, this year too, his fans were not disappointed when the ‘Pushpa’ actor walked out of his home a few minutes past midnight. He greeted all his fans and even thanked them for all the love.
In the videos, now viral on social media, Allu Arjun is seen standing near his home’s fence as he greets the crowd who cheered him on. In some videos, one can see that the whole street was filled by fans, who were waiting to wish him on his birthday. Watch it here:
Meanwhile, on the occasion of Allu’s birthday, the teaser of his much-awaited film, Sukumar’s ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’, will be released on Monday. On Sunday evening, the makers had unveiled a special poster featuring the actor and teased the fans about the film’s teaser launch at 11:07 AM on Monday. In the new poster, Allu’s character Pushpa Raj is sitting on a throne with several people standing behind him. It was captioned as, "He has risen above all the odds. And now, he is coming to RULE . #Pushpa2TheRuleTeaser out tomorrow at 11:07 am. #PushpaMassJaathara #HappyBirthdayAlluArjun #Pushpa2TheRule Grand Release Worldwide on 15th AUG 2024.”
Over the last few days, the makers have been sharing assets from the film, and one poster Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli was also released on her birthday on April 5. Allu and Rashmika have been shooting for ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ for some time now. The film will also feature Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Dhananjaya and others. ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ will be released on August 15 this year, and is a sequel to the 2021 hit ‘Pushpa: The Rise’. It is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media.