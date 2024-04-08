Meanwhile, on the occasion of Allu’s birthday, the teaser of his much-awaited film, Sukumar’s ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’, will be released on Monday. On Sunday evening, the makers had unveiled a special poster featuring the actor and teased the fans about the film’s teaser launch at 11:07 AM on Monday. In the new poster, Allu’s character Pushpa Raj is sitting on a throne with several people standing behind him. It was captioned as, "He has risen above all the odds. And now, he is coming to RULE . #Pushpa2TheRuleTeaser out tomorrow at 11:07 am. #PushpaMassJaathara #HappyBirthdayAlluArjun #Pushpa2TheRule Grand Release Worldwide on 15th AUG 2024.”