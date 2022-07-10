Sunday, Jul 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Puneett Chouksey Bids Goodbye To His TV Show 'Sirf Tum'

Actor Puneett Chouksey's stint on the Colors TV show 'Sirf Tum' has come to an end.

Puneett Chouksey
Puneett Chouksey Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Jul 2022 11:58 am

Actor Puneett Chouksey, who essays the parallel lead role of Ansh Oberoi in Colors TV's 'Sirf Tum', bids adieu to the show as his track comes to an end.


He says, "I have wrapped up my shoots. It's been a great journey for me while essaying a grey shaded character. It was a very challenging and promising role which gave me an opportunity to play many layers and entertain my audience with lots of twists and turns in the beginning. I'm thankful to the channel and production house for this opportunity and would love to work again with them soon."

The actor has earlier featured in shows like 'Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story', 'Shakti' and 'Naagin 3'. He reveals it was a first experience for him to shoot a death scene so as to justify his exit in the show.

He adds, "I wasn't satisfied at a point of time previously with the way my character was about to end in the show but the team tried to do justice. I will be shown killed and it was my first death scene in my acting career. It was all totally a different experience."

[With Inputs From IANS]
 

Related stories

Aruna Irani, Alok Nath To Unite For TV Show On the Lines Of 'Raja Babu'

After 'Moon Knight' Sparks Fury Amongst Fans, Here Are Other Marvel Films And TV Shows Releasing In 2022

Tags

Art & Entertainment Art And Entertainment Puneett Chouksey Sirf Tum Colors TV TV Actor Indian TV Show Lead Role
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Sri Lankan Protesters Demanding President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's Resignation Break Into His Home

Sri Lankan Protesters Demanding President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's Resignation Break Into His Home

How Shinzo Abe Initiated Quad, Played A Pivotal Role In Transforming India-Japan Ties

How Shinzo Abe Initiated Quad, Played A Pivotal Role In Transforming India-Japan Ties