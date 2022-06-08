In the Hindi romantic drama show 'Sirf Tum,' actress Sonya Saamoor, who plays the role of Riya Kapoor, has left the show. The actress was unhappy with the way her track was shaping up and the overnight shift of the storyline, which wasn't what she was promised.

She informed the show's producers in advance of her inability to continue on the show, which she has been a part of since its premiere in November of last year.

According to a report by The Times of India, a source informed, "Yes, Sonya has decided to quit the show. She had a discussion with the producers and shared her apprehensions regarding her track with them. Both of them mutually agreed to part ways. Her track will wrap up by the end of this month. We would like to collaborate with her soon.”

The actress is well known for her role as Ruby in the supernatural thriller 'Nazar.' She has been in various TV dramas, including 'Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' and 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.'

'Sirf Tum,' starring Eisha Singh and Vivian Dsena, was released to great acclaim. On July 1, it was rescheduled from 8 p.m. to 6 p.m on Colors TV.