Wednesday, Jun 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Sonya Saamoor Quits Daily Soap 'Sirf Tum'

An unhappy Sonya Sammoor is ready to bid goodbye to the show that she has been a part of for the last few months.

Sonya Saamoor Quits Daily Soap 'Sirf Tum'
Sonya Saamoor Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Jun 2022 11:51 am

In the Hindi romantic drama show 'Sirf Tum,' actress Sonya Saamoor, who plays the role of Riya Kapoor, has left the show. The actress was unhappy with the way her track was shaping up and the overnight shift of the storyline, which wasn't what she was promised.

She informed the show's producers in advance of her inability to continue on the show, which she has been a part of since its premiere in November of last year. 

According to a report by The Times of India, a source informed, "Yes, Sonya has decided to quit the show. She had a discussion with the producers and shared her apprehensions regarding her track with them. Both of them mutually agreed to part ways. Her track will wrap up by the end of this month. We would like to collaborate with her soon.”

The actress is well known for her role as Ruby in the supernatural thriller 'Nazar.' She has been in various TV dramas, including 'Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' and 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.'

'Sirf Tum,' starring Eisha Singh and Vivian Dsena, was released to great acclaim. On July 1, it was rescheduled from 8 p.m. to 6 p.m on Colors TV. 

Related stories

For 'Sirf Tum' Actor Puneett Chouksey, Life Is His Biggest Inspiration

Kajal Pisal Enjoyed A Goa Holiday Before Shooting For 'Sirf Tum'

Tags

Art & Entertainment Sonya Sammoor Vivek Dsena Sirf Tum Colors TV Hindi Show Soap Opera Television Eisha Singh Shalini Kapoor Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

UP Man Rapes School Teacher, Records Video In A Bid To Convert Her: Police

UP Man Rapes School Teacher, Records Video In A Bid To Convert Her: Police

Prophet Row: BJP Action Against Its spokespersons ‘Necessary And Timely’, Says Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind

Prophet Row: BJP Action Against Its spokespersons ‘Necessary And Timely’, Says Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind