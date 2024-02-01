Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have reportedly moved out of their Los Angeles mansion. The couple bought it in 2019 and it cost them $20 million, as per reports. As per a report by Page Six, Nick and Priyanka decided to move out of the property as it became “virtually unlivable”. They have also filed a legal suit seeking 'consequential damages' from sellers of the house. The same report stated that the damages to the house have made it “dangerous from a health perspective to occupy.”
Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Reportedly Move Out Of $20 Million LA Mansion; File Lawsuit Against Seller
Reportedly, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are currently living in another property with their daughter Malti Marie after moving out of their $20 million mansion in Los Angeles.
As per the lawsuit, which was filed in 2023 by Priyanka, 41 and Nick, 31, the pool and spa of the luxurious property started having problems soon after they purchased it. The waterproofing issues in the premises led to “fostered mold contamination and related issues.” The same complaint also stated that there was another water leak in the barbecue area on the deck.
The sprawling mansion came with seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, temperature temperature-controlled wine cellar, a bowling alley, a chef’s kitchen, a home theatre, a spa and steam shower, a gym and a billiards room.
Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have moved into another property with their daughter Malti Marie.
As per the report in the same portal, Chopra and Nick are seeking “consequential damages.” The lawsuit stated, “In the alternative, plaintiff should be reimbursed for all costs of repair, plus compensation for the loss of use and other damages caused by defendants’ conduct.” The repairing cost of the property will exceed $1.5 million, and could go up to $2.5 million (approx Rs 13 to 20 crores), as per the report.
Workwise, Priyanka has 'Heads of State', with Idris Elba and John Cena. While Nick recently visited India with his band, Jonas Brothers. Nick, Kevin and Joe performed at Lollapalooza India. Nick also crooned ‘Maan Meri Jaan’ with King.