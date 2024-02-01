Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have reportedly moved out of their Los Angeles mansion. The couple bought it in 2019 and it cost them $20 million, as per reports. As per a report by Page Six, Nick and Priyanka decided to move out of the property as it became “virtually unlivable”. They have also filed a legal suit seeking 'consequential damages' from sellers of the house. The same report stated that the damages to the house have made it “dangerous from a health perspective to occupy.”