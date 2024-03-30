Art & Entertainment

Prithviraj Sukumaran Reveals He Did Not Meet Real-Life Najeeb Muhammad During The Shoot Of 'Aadujeevitham'

Prithviraj Sukumaran revealed that he had not met Najeeb until the last day of the shoot of 'Aadujeevitham.' He said that Blessy had advised him against meeting him.

Advertisement

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Instagram
'Aadujeevitham' Day 2 Box Office Collection Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Prithviraj Sukumaran is currently basking under the success of ‘Aadujeevitham.’ After spending over more than a decade in production, the film hit theatres on Thursday. The movie is receiving good reviews from the audience and the critics. In a recent interview, the actor revealed that he did not meet Najeeb Muhammad while he was shooting for the film. The movie has been inspired by the life of Muhammad.

In a recent interview, Prithviraj Sukumaran revealed that he did not meet Najeeb Muhammad until the last day of the shoot. He said that he wanted to meet Muhammad so that he could pick up on his body language and mannerisms. But he was advised against doing so by the director of the film. News18 quoted the actor saying, “When you need to play a real-life character and when that character is still alive and among us, the first instinct is to meet the person, talk to them, and observe their mannerisms to emulate. However, Blessy advised me against it.”

Advertisement

The actor continued, “He (Blessy) said, ‘No, don’t do that. You’ve read the book and the screenplay, so now you’re intelligent enough to understand the process and what we’re trying to achieve.’ The first time I spoke to Najeeb was after completing the final shot for ‘Aadujeevitham’. We had invited Najeeb to our location that day, and when Blessy called for the cut and wrap, Najeeb was behind the camera.”

He talked about his experience of meeting Muhammad. He recalled, “I specifically asked him about five or six instances and what he was thinking, what was going through his mind. It was almost a spiritual connection when he shared his thoughts, and I realized I had similar thoughts.”

Advertisement

Aadujeevitham’ has released in theatres, and it is available to watch in five languages - Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. A Political Timeline of Shiv Sena: Tracing The Rise, Reign And Rupture
  2. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Wife Aaliya Confirms Reconciliation With The Actor: No Option, Have Completely Surrendered
  3. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad Win A Run-Fest
  4. Lights, Camera, Politics: 5 Must-Watch Political Dramas That Should Be On Your Watchlist
  5. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: All The Broken Records From 'Insane' Run-Fest In Hyderabad
  6. Nationalist Congress Party: Power Of The Pawars
  7. Sports World: PV Sindhu Reaches Madrid Spain Masters Quarters - As It Happened
  8. Arvind Kejriwal ED Arrest: Delhi CM's Custody Extended Until April 1; 'Not Keeping Well, He Is Harassed A Lot' Claims Wife Sunita