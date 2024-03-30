Prithviraj Sukumaran is currently basking under the success of ‘Aadujeevitham.’ After spending over more than a decade in production, the film hit theatres on Thursday. The movie is receiving good reviews from the audience and the critics. In a recent interview, the actor revealed that he did not meet Najeeb Muhammad while he was shooting for the film. The movie has been inspired by the life of Muhammad.
In a recent interview, Prithviraj Sukumaran revealed that he did not meet Najeeb Muhammad until the last day of the shoot. He said that he wanted to meet Muhammad so that he could pick up on his body language and mannerisms. But he was advised against doing so by the director of the film. News18 quoted the actor saying, “When you need to play a real-life character and when that character is still alive and among us, the first instinct is to meet the person, talk to them, and observe their mannerisms to emulate. However, Blessy advised me against it.”
The actor continued, “He (Blessy) said, ‘No, don’t do that. You’ve read the book and the screenplay, so now you’re intelligent enough to understand the process and what we’re trying to achieve.’ The first time I spoke to Najeeb was after completing the final shot for ‘Aadujeevitham’. We had invited Najeeb to our location that day, and when Blessy called for the cut and wrap, Najeeb was behind the camera.”
He talked about his experience of meeting Muhammad. He recalled, “I specifically asked him about five or six instances and what he was thinking, what was going through his mind. It was almost a spiritual connection when he shared his thoughts, and I realized I had similar thoughts.”
‘Aadujeevitham’ has released in theatres, and it is available to watch in five languages - Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.