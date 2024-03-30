In a recent interview, Prithviraj Sukumaran revealed that he did not meet Najeeb Muhammad until the last day of the shoot. He said that he wanted to meet Muhammad so that he could pick up on his body language and mannerisms. But he was advised against doing so by the director of the film. News18 quoted the actor saying, “When you need to play a real-life character and when that character is still alive and among us, the first instinct is to meet the person, talk to them, and observe their mannerisms to emulate. However, Blessy advised me against it.”