Outlook India gave 'Aadujeevitham’ 3.5 stars in its review and wrote, '''Aadujeevitham’ is not for everyone. The performances, especially by Prithviraj Sukumaran is without a doubt the best you would have seen in a long time. The vast landscapes and the barrenness of the emotions hit you hard and make you appreciate your life even more. However, the Blessy directorial is a very niche watch and it won’t fit the sensibilities of the masala going audiences. Also, the film’s length is a major cause of concern as no one in today’s times would want to sit that long for a feature presentation. Overall, it’s a good One Time Watch.''