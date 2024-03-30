Art & Entertainment

'Aadujeevitham' Day 2 Box Office Collection: Prithviraj Sukumaran's Film Remains Steady, Faces Tough Competition With 'Godzilla X Kong'

'Aadujeevitham' Day 2 Box Office Collection: Prithviraj Sukumaran is doing well in the Malayalam language but facing tough competition with 'Godzilla X Kong'.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer, 'Aadujeevitham' is creating all the right buzz. The movie has received rave reviews from the critics and audiences. It has also been appreciated by several celebs. 'Aadujeevitham' which was released in theatres on March 28, had a great opening at the box office. However, on day 2, the survival drama witnessed a slight dip in its collections. It is facing a tough competition with 'Godzilla X Kong'. The Hollywood flick collected almost Rs 14 crore on day 1.

'Aadujeevitham' was released in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi. According to Sacnilk, on March 28, the film amassed approximately Rs 7.6 crore in all languages. On day 2, on its first Friday, Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer earned Rs 6.50 crore. So, the total box office collection of 'Aadujeevitham' stands at Rs 14.10 crore. Malayalam earned Rs 11.82 crore, Kannada 0.09 crore, Tamil 1.2 crore, Telugu 0.9 crore, and Hindi 0.09 crore in two days.

'Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life' had an overall 75.09% Malayalam occupancy on Friday. Afternoon shows saw highest occupancy of 80.76%, evening shows had 78.31%, night shows witnessed an occupancy of 73.03% and morning shows recorded 68.25% occupancy.

Prithviraj%20Sukumran%20in%20%27Aadujeevitham%27
Prithviraj Sukumran in 'Aadujeevitham' Photo: Instagram
Directed by Blessy, 'Aadujeevitham' is an adaptation of the 2008  novel 'Aadujeevitham' by Benyamin. It is about a Malayali immigrant worker Najeeb Muhammad who left his small-town life to make money by in Saudi Arabia.

It also stars Amala Paul, Jimmy Jean-Louis, KR Gokul, and Shobha Mohan in key roles.

Outlook India gave 'Aadujeevitham’ 3.5 stars in its review and wrote, '''Aadujeevitham’ is not for everyone. The performances, especially by Prithviraj Sukumaran is without a doubt the best you would have seen in a long time. The vast landscapes and the barrenness of the emotions hit you hard and make you appreciate your life even more. However, the Blessy directorial is a very niche watch and it won’t fit the sensibilities of the masala going audiences. Also, the film’s length is a major cause of concern as no one in today’s times would want to sit that long for a feature presentation. Overall, it’s a good One Time Watch.''

