Prithviraj Sukumaran And Surya Vijay Sethupathi Talk About How They Avoided Nepotism By Making Conscious Career Choices

Post the release of 'Aadujeevitham', fans have been drawing parallels between Prithviraj Sukumaran and Surya. Surya will make his debut with 'Phoenix.'

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Prithviraj Sukumaran, Surya Photo: X
Starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, ‘Aadujeevitham’ has now released in theatres. The movie was making headlines much before its release because of the sheer magnitude of this project. Post the release of the film, fans are drawing parallels between Sukumaran and Surya Vijay Sethupathi. Sethupathi recently announced his debut film ‘Phoenix’ with Anl Arasu Arasakumar. Fans have been talking about how the two actors are dedicated to their projects and the values they uphold as actors.

Fans have been citing Prithviraj Sukumaran and Surya Sethupathi as examples of actors who have managed to navigate and break through the shackles of nepotism and legacy risks in their careers. A recently circulated video on Twitter has sparked this discussion. In the video, Surya Sethupathi can be seen explaining his decision to use only his first name, Surya, on the poster of his debut film ‘Phoenix’, instead of including his father's name, Vijay Sethupathi.

Surya expressed his desire to establish his own identity and carve out a career in the industry without using his father’s name and legacy. However, despite his intentions, when he announced his first film, some social media users criticized it as an example of pure nepotism. They pointed out that he might have opportunities solely because of his father's name.

On the other hand, Prithviraj Sukumaran made his debut in 2002 with ‘Nandanam’. In a recent interview, the actor opened up about how his father, Sukumaran, played a pivotal role in helping him secure his first movie. The actor acknowledged that if someone else was given that opportunity, they might have performed even better. He admitted that he received his debut because of his father's legacy. Following the debut, Sukumaran has managed to carve a niche for himself. He also talked about how he was dedicated to pursuing projects independently, without merely relying on his father.

This debate has highlighted how actors who are trying to establish themselves independently in the film industry are challenged by the audience.

