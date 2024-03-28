On the other hand, Prithviraj Sukumaran made his debut in 2002 with ‘Nandanam’. In a recent interview, the actor opened up about how his father, Sukumaran, played a pivotal role in helping him secure his first movie. The actor acknowledged that if someone else was given that opportunity, they might have performed even better. He admitted that he received his debut because of his father's legacy. Following the debut, Sukumaran has managed to carve a niche for himself. He also talked about how he was dedicated to pursuing projects independently, without merely relying on his father.