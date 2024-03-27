In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Jimmy Jean-Louis revealed why he agreed to do ‘Aadujeevitham.’ He talked about how he had no idea about the project when it came to him. He mentioned that he read about the plot and that’s what intrigued him. He said, “You know from where I stood, every single Indian movie was a Bollywood movie! When this project came to me, I didn't know what it was about, and I had a few questions.”