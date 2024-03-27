As ‘Aadujeevitham’ is nearing its release date, fans are excited to see what this Blessy directorial has in store. Apart from the gripping storyline, the movie has a fantastic cast that also boasts of international actors. One of them is Haitian actor, Jimmy Jean-Louis. In a recent interview, the actor revealed why he agreed to get on board this Malayalam film.
In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Jimmy Jean-Louis revealed why he agreed to do ‘Aadujeevitham.’ He talked about how he had no idea about the project when it came to him. He mentioned that he read about the plot and that’s what intrigued him. He said, “You know from where I stood, every single Indian movie was a Bollywood movie! When this project came to me, I didn't know what it was about, and I had a few questions.”
The actor continued, “I was sent the script and then I researched a little bit about who was behind the movie. I realized that it was like a top star in his region and even nationally. And then, of course, the story of Najeeb itself was quite amazing and to also know that he was still alive. I wanted to do it straight away!”
Jean-Louis also talked about how shooting in Jordan and Sahara also made him say yes to the film. He said, “There was also another factor that was extremely appealing - to go and shoot in Wadi Rum (Jordan) and Timimoun in the Sahara Desert – it was an unbelievable experience. Of course, the journey for me on this film was not long like how it was for director Blessy or Prithviraj – it was just a few months.”
‘Aadujeevitham’ will mark Jimmy Jean-Louis’ debut in Indian films. The movie releases in cinemas on March 28.