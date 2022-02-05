Marriages are made in heaven but the price is to be paid on earth. The definition of marriage varies from couple to couple and person to person. For some it is a mere act of signature on papers and for some it is a four days affair with Festivities and rituals. While one could witness how dreamy Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding was, one cannot ignore the magic in Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar’s simple wedding. Of course dreams come with a price tag and so does a dreamy wedding. From being a Sabyasachi bride to donning Anita Dongare, here are a few pre-wedding lehengas worn by Bollywood actresses whose cost will burn a hole in your pocket.

Karishma Tanna

Karishma Tanna is all set to marry businessman Varun Bangera on February 5. For her Mehendi ceremony, the actress wore a mustard yellow bandhani lehenga from the shelves of designer Punit Balana. One can find the lehenga on Punit Balana’s official website and is worth Rs. 65,000.

Ankita Lokhande

Ankita Lokhande recently married her longtime boyfriend Vicky Jain in Mumbai. For her mehendi ceremony Lokhande wore a pink floral lehenga. The outfit was by designer Siddhartha Bansal and costs around Rs. 1.63 lakh.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif wore a multi-coloured matka silk lehenga by Sabyasachi with a patchwork blouse and an embroidered dupatta for her mehendi ceremony. She also chose to wear a lehenga by Sabyasachi on her haldi. The exact price of these lehengas is not known. According to a report in Hindustan Times, Kaif’s wedding lehenga alone was Rs. 17 lakh.

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar got married on January 27. For her mehendi ceremony, Roy wore a yellow lehenga designed by designer Payal Singhal. According to the reports the price of this lehenga is Rs 59,500. The actress got married in both Malayali and Bengali style in Goa.

Anushka Ranjan

Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal got married after dating for four years. For her pre-wedding festivities Ranjan wore a lehenga by Anita Dongre worth Rs.1.75 lakh.