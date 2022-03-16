Prateik Babbar: Break-Up With Amy Jackson Started A Dark Phase

Actor Prateik Babbar spoke about his breakup with actress Amy Jackson, with whom he worked in 2011, ‘Ekk Deewana Tha’. They dated each other in 2012 and broke up soon after. As reported by Hindustan Times, in a new interview, the actor has spoken about what the breakup did to him and how it started a dark phase in his life

The actor suffered a severe heartbreak after his relationship ended with the actress. He was in depression and now, he has said that it launched a bad time for him.

Talking about ‘Ekk Deewana Tha’ and what it meant for him, the actor said on a new episode of ‘Mashable's The Bombay Journey’ that it was with this film that he finally felt like an actor. However, it did not spell only good things for him. “It was a good film. But then I fell in love with that woman (Amy) and it just went haywire. And that just… how do I put this in simplest way… I think, the bad phase began when I experienced heartbreak there. Heartbreak at 25 years old just hits different. Phir main gayab hogaya (Then I completely disappeared),” he said

In 2012, the actor had confessed in an interview with Hindustan Times that the two were indeed dating. He had said, “I am usually shy, but Amy brings out the best in me. She is the most beautiful girl in the world. Apart from being a gorgeous diva, she’s also very simple at heart,” he said. "It was mutual. Our courtship can be simply summed up as, ‘Tab Ek deewana tha, aur ab ek deewani hai’."

In 2017, the actress even told DNA that she had had no contact with him after the split. “We haven't been in touch at all. It's not that I can't be friends with an ex. I don't think it's impossible to remain friends. But we have never spoken after that,” she had said.

Babbar later married actress Sanya Sagar while Jackson got engaged with businessman George Panayiotou. However, as per reports, Jackson and Panayiotou are not together anymore.