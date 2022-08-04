Pranitha Subhash Trolled For Sitting At Her Husband’s Feet During a Ritual, Actress Reacts To It

Recently, South actress Pranitha Subhash posted a picture with her husband Nitin Raju on social media. In the Instagram post, she can be seen performing a ritual called the Bheemana Amavasya. The actress is sitting on the floor right next to her husband’s feet and performing the ritual.

For the unversed, the ritual is meant for the long life of the male members of the family. However, Pranitha was soon trolled and social media users triggered a debate on misogyny and patriarchy. While some called the ritual itself “misogynistic” and “patriarchal” saying that the tradition isn't part of Carnatic or Kannadiga culture, others lauded her for not forgetting her culture and her roots. Now, she has hit back on the trolls.

Check out the picture that has gone crazy viral on social media:

Now, see some of the comments below:

Here's the original pic. Saddening to see celebrities promote regressive shit like this. But not surprising. 😫😫😫https://t.co/PDIAl9NOn8 — Vinay Kumaar (@WhatteKarvaad) July 29, 2022

Just asking.. why u need to sit at ur husband feet... u both are equal...stop this patriarchy... — AR (@rehman_5) July 28, 2022

Marry a guy who doesn't expects such things from you ❤ https://t.co/VygYQ6ycsz — Kவாய்மொழி (@ilive96) July 30, 2022

Now after the social media trolls attacked her, Pranitha told ETimes, “Just because I’m an actor and the field is known for its glamour, does not mean that I cannot follow a ritual that I have grown up watching and completely believe in.”

She concluded by saying, “I’ve always been a traditional girl at heart and love anything that has to do with values, rituals and family at its core. One can be forward thinking and modern, but that does not mean one forgets one’s roots. Well, everything in life has two sides. But in this case, 90 per cent of the people had a good word to say. The rest, I ignore.”