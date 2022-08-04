Thursday, Aug 04, 2022
Pranitha Subhash Trolled For Sitting At Her Husband’s Feet During a Ritual, Actress Reacts To It

A picture of South actress Pranitha Subhash has gone viral on social media and has triggered social media users to comment on it. 

Pranitha Subhash
Pranitha Subhash Instagram

Updated: 04 Aug 2022 10:20 pm

Recently, South actress Pranitha Subhash posted a picture with her husband Nitin Raju on social media. In the Instagram post, she can be seen performing a ritual called the Bheemana Amavasya. The actress is sitting on the floor right next to her husband’s feet and performing the ritual. 

For the unversed, the ritual is meant for the long life of the male members of the family. However, Pranitha was soon trolled and social media users triggered a debate on misogyny and patriarchy. While some called the ritual itself “misogynistic” and “patriarchal” saying that the tradition isn't part of Carnatic or Kannadiga culture, others lauded her for not forgetting her culture and her roots. Now, she has hit back on the trolls.

Check out the picture that has gone crazy viral on social media:

Now, see some of the comments below:

Now after the social media trolls attacked her, Pranitha told ETimes, “Just because I’m an actor and the field is known for its glamour, does not mean that I cannot follow a ritual that I have grown up watching and completely believe in.”

She concluded by saying, “I’ve always been a traditional girl at heart and love anything that has to do with values, rituals and family at its core. One can be forward thinking and modern, but that does not mean one forgets one’s roots. Well, everything in life has two sides. But in this case, 90 per cent of the people had a good word to say. The rest, I ignore.”

