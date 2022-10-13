Friday, Oct 14, 2022
Pranitaa Pandit Has Special Plans For Karwa Chauth

Actress Pranitaa Pandit speaks up about celebrating Karwa Chauth. She says that both she and her husband fast. Here’s what her plans are for this year’s festivities.

Pranitaa Pandit With Her Family
Pranitaa Pandit With Her Family Instagram

Updated: 13 Oct 2022 11:00 pm

It's Karwa Chauth today and married women in different parts of India are waiting to celebrate the day by fasting and praying for their husband's long life. ‘Kawach’ fame, Pranitaa Pandit shares her plans.

“Yes, I do celebrate Karawa Chauth. We have seen my mom and dad celebrating since we were kids. It’s a very special day to celebrate togetherness,” she smiles. Pranitaa Pandit tied the knot on July 7, 2014, with Shiva Pandit who is into business. Six years later, their daughter was born.

“The best part about Karwa Chauth is that I always look forward to me and Shivi (Shiva) fasting together and sharing the bond we have. It refreshes love and companionship. I don’t do the fasting alone, I make sure we both do it together. It’s not only for the long life but to celebrate our companionship. We will have Sargi in the morning then eat in the night with lots of food, sleep half a day then get up and get ready and do pooja together. We would go for a drive and spend a good time with each other,” she shares.

