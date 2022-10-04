Prabhas Recalls Stressing Out After Three Days Of 'Adipurush' Shoot: 'It’s The Most Precious Film, Can I do it?'

The teaser of Om Raut's most anticipated film Adipurush’s was released n a grand event in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, on October 2. Starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles of Raghav and Janaki, respectively, the Om Raut directorial will also feature Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh. The director in one of his latest interviews expressed how he always wanted Prabhas to play Ram in the film.

“I always had Prabhas in my mind when I was writing Raghav’s character – it became so compelling for me. If it was not him, I would have not made the film,” the director told Variety. Om Raut shared that he travelled to Hyderabad during the first lockdown in 2020 to discuss Adipurush with Prabhas. The actor, on his part, described his meeting with Raut as a “super exciting day”.

However, Prabhas confessed that after three days he got a little stressed out. “I thought it’s the most precious film for the country – can I do it?” Prabhas told the publication that Raut told him not to worry. He added, “It was a beautiful thing that happened. And I think it’s the most prestigious film in my life.”

Giving reasons for why he said yes to the film, Prabhas said it was Om Raut’s “intriguing screenplay and how it integrates the history and culture of India”. The superstar said that the way the director has designed the film is amazing.

Raut also says that he wanted Prabhas' emotive eyes to get the character right.

“The way he has played it is divine. It’s extremely spiritual on many levels, yet at the same time, it’s a commercial flick. So, it has that crazy balance of playing to the gallery, obviously, as everybody does, but at the same time, we had to maintain the sanctity and purity of the character and stay within that boundary and try to achieve what we want to achieve," said the director to the publication.

However, the teaser of the film didnt go do well with some of social media users. While some pointed out the bad VFX, others said how Saif's appearance was not upto the mark.