Prabhas' First Look As Lord Rama In 'Adipurush' Is Out. Watch Here

Southern superstar Prabhas, who is playing one of the leads in this year's most anticipated film 'Adipurush' , took to his social media to share an important announcement regarding the film. While sharing the first look of his character, he wrote "Aarambh || Join us as we embark on a magical journey on the Sarayu River Bank in Ayodhya, UP. #AdipurushInAyodhya. Unveil the first poster and teaser of our film with us on Oct. 2 at 7:11 PM! #AdipurushTeaser #Adipurush releases IN THEATRES on January 12, 2023 in IMAX & 3D!"

In the past, many speculated that Prabhas' look as Lord Rama in Adipurush, which is the modern-day retelling of Ramayana, will be out on Friday. Many fan arts are being shared on social media as the anticipation rises around the upcoming film.

Directed by Om Raut, 'Adipurush' is a multilingual period saga, which is being touted as a film celebrating “the victory of good over evil”.

It is an on-screen adaptation of the Hindu epic Ramayana and features Prabhas as Lord Ram and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh. Also starring Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh, this is Raut’s follow-up project to his 2020 blockbuster movie 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'. It will be released in 3D and IMAX in multiple languages. It has been shot for over 100 days and then went in post-production earlier this year. Adipurush is one of the most expensive films made in Indian cinema.