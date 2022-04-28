Post Malone Announces Release Date Of Long Awaited Album 'Twelve Carat Toothache'

Rapper Post Malone's long-awaited new album, 'Twelve Carat Toothache,' will be released on June 3, he said in a social media statement that included only a fuzzy red photo and a link to pre-save the record on streaming platforms.

The album will be the musician's debut under the Mercury Records label, whose relaunch was announced earlier this month by Republic Records.

Tyler Arnold, Mercury's newly appointed president, signed and developed Post Malone at Republic, where he was executive VP of A&R.

Post Malone disclosed the album's title in January, in a Billboard cover story created to assist promote the record, which caused some fans to expect it would arrive sooner than it did. He'd mentioned an album in the works as far back as April 2020.

In November, a song teasing the album, 'One Right Now,' a collaboration with the Weeknd, was released. It debuted at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 and peaked at No. 6.

Twelve Carat Toothache. June 3rd https://t.co/Hk4TwTLtJX — twelve carat toothache (@PostMalone) April 27, 2022

There is no track listing for the album yet, but the artist has stated that it would be 45 minutes long. According to a report by Billboard, the musician stated that he feels other musicians pad out their albums with interludes or unnecessary tracks in order to boost their streaming figures, which are calculated per track.

“Trying to shove 20 to 25 songs, it doesn’t work,” he said at the time. “Talking to the label [it’s like], ‘Oh, if you have less songs, you’re not going to stream as much,’ but the whole thing is that you don’t want to compromise your art and your gut vibe on anything. I’ve made a lot of compromises, especially musically, but now I don’t feel like I want to anymore. I don’t need a No. 1; that doesn’t matter to me no more, and at a point, it did.”

Post Malone has also described the new album as “how I’m feeling at the moment: the ups and downs and the disarray and the bipolar aspect of being an artist in the mainstream.”