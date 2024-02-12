Following her Verizon commercial aired during the Super Bowl, she released the songs, hinting at new music to come. She then took to her Instagram to tease fans with a snippet of new song, which indicates that the songs, rather, the album might have a country vibe to it. At the end of the 56-seconds video, a text appears, that reads: “Act II, 3/29.” So, it’s safe to believe that this could be a new album, considering her 2022 project, ‘Renaissance’ was known as Act I.