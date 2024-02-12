The Super Bowl saw the attendance of many celebrities, and how can Beyoncé not be a part of the crowd? She not only marked her presence at the football event, but also dropped some exciting news for Beyhives (her fanbase).
Amidst the Super Bowl, the musician dropped two fresh singles, ‘Texas Hold ’Em’ and ‘16 Carriages,’ exclusively on Tidal. Alongside the surprise singles, she unveiled plans for a new album scheduled to release on March 29.
Following her Verizon commercial aired during the Super Bowl, she released the songs, hinting at new music to come. She then took to her Instagram to tease fans with a snippet of new song, which indicates that the songs, rather, the album might have a country vibe to it. At the end of the 56-seconds video, a text appears, that reads: “Act II, 3/29.” So, it’s safe to believe that this could be a new album, considering her 2022 project, ‘Renaissance’ was known as Act I.
Check the teaser below:
As for the songs, ‘Texas Hold ’Em’ has an upbeat country setting to it all throughout the 3 minutes 55 seconds. The second one, ‘16 Carriages,’ is a 3 minutes 53 seconds song, which is soulful and has a gradual build with the use of guitar. Both the songs seem to be a hit.
In the Verizon ad which featured the ‘Cuff It’ singer herself, Beyoncé collaborated with Tony Hale, aiming to “break the internet” and promote Verizon through progressively larger stunts which turned out to be a visual feast. She establishes a lemonade stand (a nod to her 2016 album), unveils a surprise (a reference to her 2013 self-titled album), initiates a Twitch stream, and also introduces BeyoncAI and BarBey, and declares her candidacy for “Beyoncé of the United States,” culminating with performance in space. When gravity defies, Beyoncé states, “OK, they ready, drop the music.” Post the ad, the singer made the announcement.
With the given popularity and viewership of the Super Bowl, suddenly, all social media platforms found themselves with trending hashtags such as ‘Act II’ and ‘Beyoncé’ with fans trying to unravel the mystery. Guess now we know what the hype was for!