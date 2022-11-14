Monday, Nov 14, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Portrayal Of Dalits In Superhit 'Kantara' Condemned

Dalit organisations have condemned the portrayal of Dalits in super hit pan-India Kannada movie 'Kantara'.

Kantara
Kantara Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Nov 2022 7:50 pm

Dalit organisations have condemned the portrayal of Dalits in super hit pan-India Kannada movie 'Kantara'. 

Samatha Sainik Dal State Secretary Lolaksha has stated that the film has insulted Dalits. "The Dalit community has been shown in poor light," he said, claiming that the "Daivaradhane" sequences in the movie are twisted.

He had also raised objections to the highlight of the movie, the last 20 minute climax.

Lolaksha had stated that they will bring their objections to the notice of the film team first. If their objections are not taken seriously, they will initiate legal proceedings against the film team.

'Kantara' is the second pan-India superhit from Kannada film industry after 'KGF Chapter-2'. 

The film was, however, mired in controversies as a band claimed one of the songs used in the movie as theirs and Kannada actor Chetan Ahimsa stated that "Daivaradhane" is not part of Hindu religion as shown in the movie.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Kantara Kannada Film Industry Newly Released Kantara Dalit Community Samatha Sainik Dal State Secretary Lolaksha Dalits In Kantara
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Three Years On Since Abrogation Of Article 370, Kashmiri Pandits Stage Demonstrations Demanding Rehabilitation ‘Roadmap’

Three Years On Since Abrogation Of Article 370, Kashmiri Pandits Stage Demonstrations Demanding Rehabilitation ‘Roadmap’

Centre Spent Rs 10 Lakh Crore To Provide Affordable Fertilisers To Farmers: PM Narendra Modi

Centre Spent Rs 10 Lakh Crore To Provide Affordable Fertilisers To Farmers: PM Narendra Modi