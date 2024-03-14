Popular K-Drama 'Signal' To Return For Another Season, Scriptwriter Kim Eun-hee Confirms

The scriptwriter also underlined her determination to bring ‘Signal’ Season 2 to life, noting that actors from the previous season have displayed keen anticipation and eagerness to be part of the sequel. This has raised curiosity regarding the potential return of main actors like Cho Jin-woong, Kim Hye-soo, and Lee Je-hoon for the forthcoming season. But it’s not known whether they would be reprising their roles or if fresh faces would be roped in.