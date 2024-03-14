Popular K-Drama 'Signal' To Return For Another Season, Scriptwriter Kim Eun-hee Confirms

‘Signal,’ one of the most beloved dramas of all time has finally been green-lit for another season. The mystery/crime drama will be gracing our small screens with a second season.
Kim Eun-hee, the writer, and Jang Won-seok, the CEO of BA Entertainment, revealed the production plans for the upcoming season during a lecture at La Sapienza University in Rome, Italy. This announcement has sparked excitement among K-Drama enthusiasts, who eagerly anticipate the infusion of new energy and thrilling stories into the entertainment scenario.
The acclaimed drama scriptwriter, known for her work on SBS’ 2023 drama ‘Revenant’ in collaboration with production company BA Entertainment, has once again joined forces with the production company for ‘Signal 2.’
Reports of a second season have been doing rounds for several months now. Previously, Eun-hee even expressed her interest in “telling the stories that were left untold in ‘Signal’” through a second season. However, there is currently no set timeline for the release of the upcoming season. Even the plot details have been kept under wraps.
The scriptwriter also underlined her determination to bring ‘Signal’ Season 2 to life, noting that actors from the previous season have displayed keen anticipation and eagerness to be part of the sequel. This has raised curiosity regarding the potential return of main actors like Cho Jin-woong, Kim Hye-soo, and Lee Je-hoon for the forthcoming season. But it’s not known whether they would be reprising their roles or if fresh faces would be roped in.
The first season of ‘Signal’ originally aired on tvN back in 2016. It revolved around the narrative of detectives who start receiving enigmatic messages from a wireless communication receiver, and go on a spree to crack unresolved crimes. The series garnered widespread praise from both audiences and critics for its compelling storyline and stellar performances. Notably, it is also one of the highest-rated K-Dramas in cable television history.