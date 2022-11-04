Friday, Nov 04, 2022
Pop Band Vengaboys Arrive In Mumbai, All Set To Rock On The Stage

Popular Dutch party pop band Vengaboys has arrived in Mumbai.

Vengaboys
Vengaboys Social media

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Nov 2022 2:44 pm

The band is all set to perform spectacular concert at Phoenix Marketcity Mumbai. The band is also scheduled to perform in Mumbai on Friday and will next perform in Bengaluru on November 6.

The group is known for their hit singles 'We Like to Party', 'Boom, Boom, Boom, Boom!!', and 'We're Going to Ibiza'.

The group was the creation of Dutch producers Wessel van Diepen and Dennis van den Driesschen. It consists of lead vocalist Kim Sasabone, female vocalist Denise Post-Van Rijswijk and male vocalists Robin Pors and Donny Latupeirissa. Casting and selection of the act was done by van Diepen.

Art & Entertainment Music Mumbai City Popular Dutch Producers Party Groups Pop Phoenix Market City Mumbai Mumbai
