Contestant and public figure Poonam Pandey is the most recent evictee from the reality show 'Lock Upp.' Pandey's eviction surprised everyone because she was thought to be the show's top contender. She was evicted from the house ahead of the finale, which is set to air this weekend. In the Tuesday programme, Pandey was shown the gate after Saisha Shinde defeated her in the arena job. Kangana Ranaut put Pandey and Saisha in the bottom two on the last Judgement Day programme and announced a 'Dangal' would take place between them, and whoever lost it would be eliminated, according to a report by SpotboyE.

Both the ladies were presented to this Dangal called 'Patli Gali Se Nikal' by Jailor Karan Kundra. Saisha and Pandey had to cross a tunnel and hit buzzers on the opposite end in different rounds to complete the challenge. Saisha was able to defeat her and therefore complete the assignment. As a result, Pandey was ousted from the programme. All convicts gave her a standing ovation.

Pandey has made some surprising discoveries during her time within the house in order to survive the game. Pandey put on a brave front and exposed the terrible story of her life with the world, whether it was talking about enduring domestic violence for four years from ex-husband Sam Bombay or confessing she was suicidal.

In one of the episodes, she confessed that Sam Bombay had mistreated her for four years. "I didn't have the ba**s to be outspoken," Pandey explained. I'd still pose for shots and converse normally. My face was black and blue, so I applied makeup over top and went to events." Following her elimination, Pandey revealed in an interview that she wants comedian Munawar Faruqui to win 'Lock Upp'.