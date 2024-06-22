Pooja Hegde Shoots For 'Suriya 44' In Andaman & Nicobar Islands

A source told IANS: "Pooja went to Andaman and Nicobar in early June to shoot and is expected to return in the first week of July. She will be shooting a major part of the schedule there." The actress will be seen as the leading lady in Suriya’s film, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj. It also stars Jayaram, Joju George and Karunakaran among others in a pivotal role. "Pooja plays the female lead in the film that takes the story ahead and will be seen in a very different look as well," the source said.