Art & Entertainment

Pooja Hegde Shoots For 'Suriya 44' In Andaman & Nicobar Islands

Actress Pooja Hegde is currently busy shooting for the tentatively titled film 'Suriya 44' in the picturesque locale of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Pooja Hegde
Pooja Hegde Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actress Pooja Hegde is currently busy shooting for the tentatively titled film 'Suriya 44' in the picturesque locale of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

A source told IANS: "Pooja went to Andaman and Nicobar in early June to shoot and is expected to return in the first week of July. She will be shooting a major part of the schedule there." The actress will be seen as the leading lady in Suriya’s film, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj. It also stars Jayaram, Joju George and Karunakaran among others in a pivotal role. "Pooja plays the female lead in the film that takes the story ahead and will be seen in a very different look as well," the source said.

The soundtrack for the film is composed by Santhosh Narayanan, who has given music for films such as 'Pizza', 'Jigarthanda', 'Iruthi Suttru', 'Saala Khadoos', 'Iraivi', 'Gulu Gulu' and 'Anweshippin Kandethum'. He has also worked in the upcoming film 'Kalki 2898 AD' starring Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. In addition to 'Suriya 44', Pooja is set to star alongside Shahid Kapoor in 'Deva' and with Ahan Shetty in 'Sanki'. Apart from this, she also has a three-film deal with a major production house in the South.

It was in 2012 when Pooja made her acting debut in Mysskin's Tamil superhero film 'Mugamoodi' starring Jiiva. She then featured in the Telugu film 'Oka Laila Kosam'. In 2014, the 33-year-old actress stepped into Bollywood with Hrithik Roshan’s 'Mohenjo Daro', based on the Indus Valley civilisation. In 2021, the actress was named in the seventh position on Forbes India's Most Influential Stars on Instagram in South Cinema. The actress was last seen in 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' starring Salman Khan. It also features Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal and Palak Tiwari to name a few.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 22 LIVE: Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Meets President Murmu In Delhi
  2. Outlook’s Issue: In Conversation With Dia Mehhta Bhupal
  3. Defence, Counter-Terrorism, Border Management: PM Narendra Modi's Bilateral Talks With Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina | Top Points
  4. On Camera: Traffic Policeman Dragged By Speeding Car In Haryana
  5. Kallakurichi Hooch Tragedy: Toxic Liquor Supplier Arrested After Death Of Over 50 In Tamil Nadu, Say Police
Entertainment News
  1. Justin Timberlake Addresses Arrest, Says ‘It’s Been A Tough Week’
  2. Gayatri Soham Says Her Voice Helps Bring Her Negative Character To Life In 'Mangal Lakshmi'
  3. Pooja Hegde Shoots For 'Suriya 44' In Andaman & Nicobar Islands
  4. Surbhi Jyoti Opens Up About Her Bond With 'Gunaah' Co-Star Zayn Ibad Khan
  5. Jennifer Lawrence To Star In Her Own Production 'The Wives'
Sports News
  1. India Vs Bangladesh Live Scores, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: South Asian Rivals IND And BAN Battle To Edge Closer To Semi-Final Spot
  2. India Vs Bangladesh, Super 8: PM Modi Wishes Luck To Both Teams For T20 World Cup Clash
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: F1 Thrills With Spanish Grand Prix Quali, Turkiye Meet Portugal In Euro 2024
  4. USA Vs England Prediction, Super 8 T20 World Cup: Who Will Win, Playing XIs, Weather, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know
  5. Euro 2024: FRA-NED Draw Sees N'Golo Kante Extend Record Unbeaten Run At Major Tournaments
World News
  1. ‘They Return To India, Become Billionaires’: Trump Promises Green Cards To Foreign College Graduates
  2. As Israel And Hezbollah Edge Closer To War, Iran Has A Warning
  3. Hindujas 'Appalled' After Swiss Court Ruling, File Appeal In Higher Court; Confident That 'Truth Will Prevail'
  4. Wear Red, White, And Blue To Get A Free Donut At Krispy Kreme On The 4th of July
  5. Arkansas Shooting: Man Opens Fire At Grocery Store, Kills 3, Injures 10; Suspect Identified
Latest Stories
  1. West Indies Vs United States, T20 World Cup: Shai Hope Plays Blinder To Power WI's Big Win
  2. India Vs Bangladesh, Super 8, ICC T20 World Cup: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  3. Delhi: Heatwave Kills 5 More People, Toll Reaches 58
  4. Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Annu Kapoor's Viral Comment About Her Getting Slapped: We Tend To Hate A Successful Woman
  5. West Indies Vs United States, T20 World Cup Highlights: Sizzling Shai Hope Takes WI To Massive Nine-Wicket Win
  6. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: F1 Thrills With Spanish Grand Prix Quali, Turkiye Meet Portugal In Euro 2024
  7. Breaking News June 22 LIVE: Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Meets President Murmu In Delhi
  8. Bihar TET Exam 2024 Postponed, New Date To Be Announced Soon