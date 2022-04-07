Pooja Bedi: Delighted That Hrithik Roshan And Sussanne Khan Found Love Again

Actress Pooja Bedi was also present at the Goa party that was attended by actor Hrithik Roshan, his singer and actor girlfriend Saba Azad and ex-wife Sussanne Khan. Bedi did not comment on Roshan’s relationship however, she did say that she was pleased that Roshan and Khan have ‘found love again’, according to NDTV.



Bedi while talking with Bombay Times said, "Please don't ask me anything about Hrithik and Saba." Previously, Roshan and Azad have been spotted together many times, however their presence at the party together seems to confirm that they are dating.

The party was for celebrating the opening of Sussanne Khan’s new restaurant. Khan was there with her boyfriend Arslan Goni.

Bedi continued, "I'm delighted both Hrithik and Sussanne maintain so much respect and support between them and that both have found love again.” Khan and Roshan were married from 2000 to 2014 and have two sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

Bedi who attended the party with her fiancé Manek Contractor further said, forever. “Overall, I am happy when people find love, as not all relationships last forever. So, when you move out of what is not working and find someone who enables and empowers your journey ahead, it becomes liberating for any individual. You feel glad to leave behind what was wonderful but wasn't working anymore. Everyone must find meaningful and purposeful relationships at different phases of their lives.”



The guests at the party also included director Abhishek Kapoor and Khan’s sister Farah Khan Ali. While sharing pictures from the party, Khan captioned them as, "The most precious blessing of Life is to be relentlessly surrounded by the best energy... And it definitely takes a whole Village to make a girls dream come true.. So Here goes to my incredible Village of The best hearts... Thank you for always being there for me with all your might...I Love you all...full power ahead. P.S Let's make this the best Life possible.”



The video shared also features Roshan, Azad and Goni posing together. Both Roshan and Khan take vacations with their sons and Khan even moved to Roshan’s place during lockdown to co-parent their sons.

On the professional front, Roshan will be next seen in ‘Vikram Vedha’ and ‘Fighter’.