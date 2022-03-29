Pooja Banerjee Shares First Picture Of Newborn Baby Girl; Names Her Sana

Actress Pooja Banerjee treated her fans to an adorable picture of her daughter. The actress was blessed with a baby girl on March 12 and has shared the first picture of the little bundle of joy, who has been named Sana.

Bundled up in pretty pink fabric, the baby looked adorable as she smiled into the camera. Sana was lying on a fur-like mat and was surrounded by flowers. Besides the pink cloth that covered her, she also wore a flower headband. The actress wrote, “Say Hello to Sana S Sejwaal @sanassejwaal our little princess born on 12th of March. Your tiny feet have filled our home and hearts with immense love. May your tiny little feet have big footprints in this world… love Mamma & Papa @sandeepsejwal Thank you @falgunikharwaphotography for capturing our Gulabo so beautifully and with utmost care.” She added the hashtags, “#Gulabo #SanaSSejwaal #littlePrincess #SandeepSejwal #PoojaBanerjee #BlueMermaid #BabyPoo #SejwalJr (sic).”

Banerjee’s post was loved by her fans as well others from the industry and she received a lot of comments almost instantly. Actor Sanjay Gagnani commented, “Angel”, while actress Krissann Baretto said, “Omggggg (sic)” followed by three hearts. Actor Sahil Anand also sent hearts while actress Chitrashi Rawat said, “Beautiful (sic).”

Banerjee had revealed the little one’s name in a public letter that she had written to her husband swimmer Sandeep Sejwal. She had referred to Sejwal as, “Dear Husband (now Sana’s Dad)," and had gone on to write, "Thank you for being there for all the good decisions as well as not-so-good decisions that I’ve taken in my life but the best decision that I’ve taken is to say YES to you..By Saying YES to you, I’ve said YES to life and lifelong happiness!! (sic)."

The actress was shooting for the TV show ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ when she learnt of her pregnancy. She was playing the role of Rhea in the show and quit it before she had her baby.