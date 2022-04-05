Tuesday, Apr 05, 2022
PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Falguni Shah For Her First Grammy Win

The Prime Minister has taken to social media to wish the singer-songwriter Falguni Shah, who is known on stage as Falu, for her recent Grammy win.

Updated: 05 Apr 2022 1:07 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated New York-based Indian singer Falguni Shah for winning a Grammy Award. Shah, known by her stage name Falu, won the award for 'A Colorful World' in the best children's album category.

"Congratulations to Falguni Shah on winning the award for the Best Children's Music Album at the Grammys. Wishing her the very best for her future endeavours (sic)," Modi tweeted.

Shah, who is in her early 40s, has trained in Hindustani Classical music in the Jaipur musical tradition and in the Benares style of thumri under Kaumudi Munshi and semi-classical music from Uday Mazumdar.

Shah moved to the US in 2000 and her subsequent career there led her to collaborate with the likes of Yo-Yo Ma, Wyclef Jean, Philip Glass, Ricky Martin, Blues Traveler and AR Rahman, among others.

[With Inputs From PTI]

