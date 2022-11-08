Tuesday, Nov 08, 2022
PM Narendra Modi Blesses Music Couple Mithoon Sharma, Palak Muchhal On Their Wedding

Prime Minister Narendra Modi blessed the newlywed music fraternity couple - composer Mithoon Sharma and playback singer Palak Muchhal - who got married on Sunday, November 6.

Mithoon Sharma, Palak Muchhal and PM Modi
Mithoon Sharma, Palak Muchhal and PM Modi Twitter, Facebook

Updated: 08 Nov 2022 7:44 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi blessed the newlywed music fraternity couple - composer Mithoon Sharma and playback singer Palak Muchhal - who got married on Sunday, November 6. 

On Tuesday, Mithoon and Palak took to their official Twitter accounts and thanked the Prime Minister for his wishes as they shared a picture of the letter.

PM Modi Letter
PM Modi Letter Twitter

Mithoon, who is known for tracks like 'Maula Mere Maula', 'Aye Khuda' and 'Phir Mohabbat' ('Murder 2'), expressed his gratitude in a tweet in Hindi: "Your letter has touched our hearts. We express our gratitude to you for this respect and love. It is a matter of privilege for us to get your blessings on the auspicious occasion of our marriage."

Palak shared Mithoon's response to the letter on her Twitter.

