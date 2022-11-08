Prime Minister Narendra Modi blessed the newlywed music fraternity couple - composer Mithoon Sharma and playback singer Palak Muchhal - who got married on Sunday, November 6.
On Tuesday, Mithoon and Palak took to their official Twitter accounts and thanked the Prime Minister for his wishes as they shared a picture of the letter.
Mithoon, who is known for tracks like 'Maula Mere Maula', 'Aye Khuda' and 'Phir Mohabbat' ('Murder 2'), expressed his gratitude in a tweet in Hindi: "Your letter has touched our hearts. We express our gratitude to you for this respect and love. It is a matter of privilege for us to get your blessings on the auspicious occasion of our marriage."
आदरणीय मोदी जी,— Mithoon (@Mithoon11) November 8, 2022
आपके आशीर्वाद रूपी पत्र ने हमारे ह्रदय को छुआ है । हम इस सम्मान और प्रेम के लिये आपके प्रति अपनी कृतज्ञता व्यक्त करते हैं । हमारे विवाह के शुभ अवसर पर आपका आशीर्वाद मिलना हमारे लिये सौभाग्य की बात है। 🙏🏾 @narendramodi @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/KFmWWd62WK
Palak shared Mithoon's response to the letter on her Twitter.