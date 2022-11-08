Prime Minister Narendra Modi blessed the newlywed music fraternity couple - composer Mithoon Sharma and playback singer Palak Muchhal - who got married on Sunday, November 6.

On Tuesday, Mithoon and Palak took to their official Twitter accounts and thanked the Prime Minister for his wishes as they shared a picture of the letter.

PM Modi Letter Twitter

Mithoon, who is known for tracks like 'Maula Mere Maula', 'Aye Khuda' and 'Phir Mohabbat' ('Murder 2'), expressed his gratitude in a tweet in Hindi: "Your letter has touched our hearts. We express our gratitude to you for this respect and love. It is a matter of privilege for us to get your blessings on the auspicious occasion of our marriage."

Palak shared Mithoon's response to the letter on her Twitter.