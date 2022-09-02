Pawan Kalyan Turns 51: A Look At The Film Journey Of This 'Power Star' of Telugu Cinema

Konidela Kalyan Babu, popularly known as Pawan Kalyan has turned 51 today. Be it his acting skills or philanthropist work, the actor, who has completed over two decades in the Telugu film industry, has been making headlines for several reasons since he made his debut in the film industry.

Pawan Kalyan or Power star as he is fondly referred to in the industry, made his way into Tollywood films with his debut movie 'Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi'. Released on October 11 in 1996, the film was an action-oriented family drama directed by EVV Satyanarayana and produced by Allu Arvind. Pawan Kalyan started off as a regular lead character and has rose to become one of the iconic heroes of Telugu cinema.

The actor, who has also won critical acclaim for most of his performances in films, has showcased his versatility in films like 'Tholi Prema', 'Thammudu', 'Kushi', 'Jalsa', 'Badri', 'Gabbar Singh' and 'Attarintiki Daredi' to name a few.

The Power star has never failed to impress and inspire his competitors and his peers in the industry, through his unfailing level of dedication with which he plays his roles. And this is the reason why he remains the most bankable star of the Telugu Film Industry amongst his contemporaries and still remains one of the most powerful actors of Tollywood.

We congratulate Power Star Pawan Kalyan on his illustrious journey of 23 years in the Telugu film industry.