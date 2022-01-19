Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra is gearing up to take on the position of producer after three movies in 2021 and an intriguing slate of projects. In a recent interview, the actress stated that she wants to support more projects that she would like seeing as a viewer. She also disclosed what she hopes to do as a producer this year.

Actors like Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Deepika Padukone have lent their support to the types of tales they wish to present. Parineeti Chopra, likewise, wants to support projects that she would enjoy watching as a viewer.

The actress says, “I do want to produce, and I want to do that because I feel that many times there is a struggle for actresses to get the kind of budgets, stories or casting that they sometimes need for their project. Of course, that is understandable because right now, the kind of collections that these sorts of projects garner demand that they have to be made at a certain budget. I have wanted to create a name for myself as someone who can sell a film on my own name. The process has started with films like Saina, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and The Girl On The Train, and that is the extension that I want to take into production. I think this year, I will definitely be thinking about it because I want to back content that is a little more out there and the kind of stuff that is not being made right now.”

In addition, the actress believes that having more female producers in Bollywood will be beneficial to Indian cinema. “At one point, the artistes and creators including producers, writers, lyricists, music directors and cinematographers were mostly men. Of course, they were very talented, but I think it is beautiful that now there are more female lyricists, writers, directors and producers... this is like an entirely new chapter of the workforce that has come into the industry."

She adds, "Obviously, it cannot be denied that amazing creativity will come out of it. We will have such rounded, beautiful scripts because women will bring in their own experiences and perspective. Women can write from a different point of view, similarly, female producers can think in a different way than male producers. It’s great that women are now so beautifully included in an industry that was at one point male-dominated.”

Last year, Parineeti Chopra, a talented singer, released an Instagram video of her singing the title tune of the film Kalank alongside her brother Shivang. She received a lot of positive feedback from her friends and followers, as well as requests to sing more frequently. In 'Meri Pyaari Bindu,' the actor made her singing debut with 'Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi.' Ask her about showing off her singing prowess, and she says, “Singing is a part of my DNA. I’m already in talks with a studio to start my career as a singer, and it will definitely happen this year.”